Sea warning for Typhoon Talim to be issued at 11:30 am today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tropical Storm Talim was officially upgraded to a typhoon at 8 p.m. yesterday evening and as of 2 a.m. this morning, it was still moving in a north-northwest path heading toward northern Taiwan, though it appears at this stage the storm's center may not make landfall in the country, its periphery could still have a strong impact in northern areas.

According to a post on Facebook by meteorology expert and Tzu Chi volunteer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), due to a high pressure ridge which has pushed east and a weather system to the north, Talim has altered its course and now looks set to pass through the seas between Keelung and Pengjia Islet. Although Taiwan may not take a direct hit, the CWB reminded residents that must of northern Taiwan will still be enveloped by the typhoon's periphery and to take necessary precautions.

The Central Weather Bureau is expected to issue a sea warning at 11:30 a.m. today. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that though the typhoon has started to turn north on a trajectory away from Taiwan, the northern part of the island including Taipei will still see heavy rain, and the storm could still change its course, so citizens are advised to monitor the weather report.

Tropical Storm Talim is currently located 21.2 degrees North and 130.7 degrees East, which is about 1,200 kilometers east of Taiwan's southernmost tip, Eluanbi, and was moving northwest at a speed of 31 kilometers per hour, with wind speeds of 118 kilometers per hour and gusts of 154 kilometers per hour, according to the CWB.