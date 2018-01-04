Taiwan News is Now Seeking Interns

We are seeking bilingual (English and Mandarin) interns who can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan.

Responsibilities: Taiwan News is looking for interns who are interested in all aspects of media and marketing, tasks would include (but not limited to) the following:

Journalism – researching and writing articles Digital marketing, Social media Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn etc) Photography Filming and interviewing Helping to organize and attend and report on events in the city Translation from Chinese to English Posting news content on the website

Requirements:

Have a passion for writing and media

Background in journalism is not mandatory, strong interest is enough

Independent and capable to go out in the city to report on stories

Detail oriented and ability to multi-task

Native English speaker

Strong Chinese language skills

Currently enrolled at a university in Taiwan

Email resume and cover letter to: keoni.everington@taiwannews.com.tw