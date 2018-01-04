Taiwan News is Now Seeking Interns

We are seeking bilingual (English and Mandarin) interns who can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan.
Responsibilities: Taiwan News is looking for interns who are interested in all aspects of media and marketing, tasks would include (but not limited to) the following:
- Journalism – researching and writing articles
- Digital marketing, Social media Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn etc)
- Photography
- Filming and interviewing
- Helping to organize and attend and report on events in the city
- Translation from Chinese to English
- Posting news content on the website
Requirements:
- Have a passion for writing and media
- Background in journalism is not mandatory, strong interest is enough
- Independent and capable to go out in the city to report on stories
- Detail oriented and ability to multi-task
- Native English speaker
- Strong Chinese language skills
- Currently enrolled at a university in Taiwan
Email resume and cover letter to: keoni.everington@taiwannews.com.tw