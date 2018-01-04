  1. Home
Taiwan News is Now Hiring Part-time Bilingual Writers

Taiwan News is looking for part-time bilingual writers to join our team

We are seeking a bilingual (English and Mandarin) candidate who can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan.

Responsibilities

  • Draft multiple articles daily about current events in Taiwan
  • Craft in-depth articles about major societal issues, with a particular focus on the environment
  • Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese language news into English language articles
  • Attend and report on events and press conferences
  • Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources

Requirements

  • Excellent command of both oral and written English and Chinese. A native speaker of English is preferred
  • College graduate
  • Experience in news-gathering, preferably in English news media
  • Knowledge of local issues in Taiwan, especially the environment
  • Can work on weekends if needed
  • Familiar with photography, video and audio content gathering and editing skills

Email resume and cover letter to: keoni.everington@taiwannews.com.tw
