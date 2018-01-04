Taiwan News is Now Hiring Part-time Bilingual Writers

We are seeking a bilingual (English and Mandarin) candidate who can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan.

Responsibilities

Draft multiple articles daily about current events in Taiwan

Craft in-depth articles about major societal issues, with a particular focus on the environment

Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese language news into English language articles

Attend and report on events and press conferences

Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources

Requirements

Excellent command of both oral and written English and Chinese. A native speaker of English is preferred

College graduate

Experience in news-gathering, preferably in English news media

Knowledge of local issues in Taiwan, especially the environment

Can work on weekends if needed

Familiar with photography, video and audio content gathering and editing skills

Email resume and cover letter to: keoni.everington@taiwannews.com.tw