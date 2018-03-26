U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex (update)

Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.088 to close at NT$31.672 in reflection of a rebound staged by other regional currencies after a recent slump, dealers said. Selling in the U.S. dollar Friday stopped a seven-session gaining streak for the currency, which reflected fears over a likely interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December that pushed down non-U.S. dollar currencies, the dealers said. The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.760 and moved to a low of NT$31.654 before rebounding. Turnover totaled US$705 million during the trading session. The week's trading saw the U.S. dollar rising NT$0.192, or 0.6 percent, against the Taiwan dollar. After opening flat on Friday, the U.S. unit soon faced downward pressure as traders here took hints from the gains posted by other regional currencies to pick up the Taiwan dollar, the dealers said. A move by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to raise the Chinese yuan's reference rate against the U.S. dollar also pushed the Taiwan dollar higher in the local foreign exchange market, they said. It was the first time that the PBOC, China's central bank, had hiked the yuan's reference rate against the greenback after making cuts for seven sessions in a row. Foreign institutional selling in local equities, however, helped the U.S. dollar recoup part of its earlier losses by the close. According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$2.99 billion (US$94.41 million)-worth of shares on the main board Friday. Market sentiment remained cautious ahead of a speech scheduled by Fed Chair Janet Yellen for later in the day, as investors awaited more clues about the next move by the Fed on its monetary policy, the dealers said. (By Chiu Po-sheng and Frances Huang)