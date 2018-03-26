Veep confident Taiwan will achieve 2025 solar energy target

Taipei, Oct. 12 (CNA) Vice President Chen Chien-jen (???) said on Wednesday the government will absolutely achieve its target of generating 20GW solar energy by 2025 -- ensuring 20 percent of the nation's total energy output is recyclable. The government introduced the 2025 goal as part of its plan to phase out nuclear power generation. "The government is confident that it has the policies to realize that target," Chen said while addressing the opening of the International Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Taiwan 2016) at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. By 2025, he said, Taiwan will have realized its target of creating 20GW or 250 billion kwh using solar panels, but that goal will require an investment of NT$1.2 trillion (US$37.96 billion). Making Taiwan a nuclear-free country isn't the only reason to develop green energy, Chen said. "A more important reason is that green energy is a future trend and also creates major business opportunities. "Taiwan is in an excellent position to develop all sorts of green energy. If we can pool our resources, Taiwan will very likely become a center for green energy R&D and experimentation in the Asia Pacific," Chen said. Over the past decade, the European Union, United States, Japan, China and Korea have invested trillions of U.S. dollars in green energy, he said. In comparison, Taiwan has not done enough in this area, despite the potential and a solid foundation for the development of green industry, he added. Chen noted that Taiwan relies on imports to meet almost all its energy needs -- producing only three percent of needed supply domestically. To meet demand the country pays NT$2 trillion every year. As such, the government's investment in developing recyclable energy will not only increase the nation's energy autonomy, it will also reduce its purchase of foreign energy. "We are firm in the promotion of our energy policy. The government will absolutely achieve its target of generating 20GW of power through solar energy devices," Chen said. (By Chang Chien-chung and S.C. Chang)