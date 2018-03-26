Taipei Electronics Show ends with deals reaching US$146 m.

Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) The 2016 Taipei International Electronics Show concluded Sunday with deals reaching as high as US$146 million during the four-day exhibition, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said. About 530 manufacturers from around the world established 1,050 booths to showcase the state-of-the-art products and techniques at the show, jointly organized by TAITRA and the Taiwan Electric and Electronics Manufacturers' Association from Oct. 6 at Nangang Exhibition Hall. The show attracted about 30,000 visitors, including domestic buyers and those from 80 foreign countries, TAITRA said. Meanwhile, 36 certified foreign bidders from 19 countries had talks with Taiwanese suppliers in 317 meetings during a global government procurement rally held simultaneously with the show, with promised procurement value expected to reach US$350 million, it added. The bidders were from Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Egypt and Russia, among others, TAITRA said. (By Bear Lee)/BL