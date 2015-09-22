Rimini Street Announces Support for Oracle Agile PLM Products

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2015--Rimini Street, Inc., the leading independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE's (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite and BusinessObjects software and Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion and Oracle Retail software, today announced the availability of maintenance and support services to cover Oracle Agile Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) products, and that it has already been successfully providing support services to Oracle Agile licensees.

Oracle Agile PLM is used across a wide range of industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer goods, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Licensees who switch annual support of their Oracle Agile PLM to Rimini Street can achieve up to 90 percent savings in overall support costs, including the same 50 percent savings in annual support fees that all Rimini Street clients enjoy today. Rimini Street Support for Oracle Agile PLM includes all Oracle Agile products, such as:

Agile Product Collaboration Agile Product Quality Management Agile Product Portfolio Management Agile Product Cost Management Agile Product Governance & Compliance

Rimini Street also supports the underlying Oracle Database for Agile PLM solutions. In addition to significant savings and innovative support program features, licensees who use Rimini Street for combined support of their Oracle Agile and Oracle or SAP applications will benefit from an integrated service offering with deeper interoperability and configuration support between the PLM product and other applications, all from a single provider.

Rimini Street Offers Award-Winning Service to Oracle Agile PLM Licensees

Bloom Energy switched its Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) and Oracle Database products to Rimini Street support in 2014, and then expanded its Rimini Street support agreement in 2015 to include Oracle Agile PLM products. Bloom Energy is an innovative provider of breakthrough solid oxide fuel cell technology generating clean, highly efficient onsite power from multiple fuel sources. Also, with its Mission Critical Systems practice, Bloom Energy provides grid-independent power for critical loads in data centers and manufacturing.

"Selecting Rimini Street to support our Oracle EBS, Agile and Database environments was an easy decision," remarked AJ Pradhan, director of IT, Bloom Energy. "Oracle applications are full-featured and stable and can support our business operations for many years to come. We are pleased with the benefits we are receiving from Rimini Street support, including significant savings, a premium level of service and strategic value to our business."

With a decade-long track record of proven service delivery, recognition by top analysts and several distinguished business and innovation awards, including The StevieR Awards and Inc. magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Rimini Street is the industry leader in independent enterprise software support. Rimini Street's service includes a named, local Primary Support Engineer (PSE) and account manager assigned to each client; 24x7x365 support coverage with 30-minute-or-less guaranteed response by a senior engineer; and support for all application customizations (add-ons) without any additional cost. More than 1,100 signed clients in 90+ countries, including 120 Fortune 500 and Global 100 organizations, have selected Rimini Street to receive mission-critical support and updates needed to successfully process billions of dollars in transactions a month, while enjoying a much more responsive support model and value.

"Rimini Street is further expanding our coverage across the spectrum of mission-critical enterprise software with the addition of support services for Oracle Agile PLM software products," said Seth Ravin, CEO, Rimini Street. "PLM software products represent an important component of the enterprise software landscape, and Rimini Street is responding to demand for a value-driven, highly-responsive and premium support offering in the marketplace. We are pleased to be working with innovative market leaders like Bloom Energy who are benefiting from a switch to Rimini Street support for their Oracle Agile, Oracle EBS and Oracle Database products."

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables Oracle and SAP licensees to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for at least 15 years. Over 1,100 global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations from a broad range of industries have selected Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com.

