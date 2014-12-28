WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

ENGLISH PREVIEW

MANCHESTER, England -- The English Premier League season is approaching its halfway point and a number of storylines are beginning to take shape. Chelsea and Manchester City are unstoppable forces and will fight it out for the title. Manchester United's resurgence, based on its glut of attacking riches, is offering a tantalizing glimpse of what to expect next season with its defense sorted out. By Steve Douglas. SENT. 600 words.

CRICKET:

AUSTRALIA-INDIA

MELBOURNE, Australia -- India resumes on 108-1 as it chases Australia's massive first-innings total of 530 on the third day of the third test. By Neil Frankland. UPCOMING. 500 words by 0400 GMT.

PAKISTAN-AJMAL

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal ruled himself out of the World Cup on Saturday after the 37-year-old suspended offspinner decided not to go for official testing of his suspect bowling action. SENT. 400 words.

SOUTH AFRICA-WEST INDIES

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa -- Faf du Plessis' century and subsequent dismissal were the only highlights of the rain-hit second day of the second test between South Africa and West Indies at St. George's Park with just six overs of play possible on Saturday. SENT. 300 words.

SAILING:

SYDNEY-HOBART

HOBART, Australia -- Seven-time champion Wild Oats XI leads American super maxi Comanche going into the third day of the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race. UPCOMING. 400 words by 0500 GMT.

FOOTBALL:

CRYSTAL PALACE-WARNOCK OUT

LONDON -- Crystal Palace fired Neil Warnock after only four months in charge on Saturday, becoming the first English Premier League manager to lose his job this season. SENT. 400 words.

MILAN-TORRES

LONDON -- Chelsea says striker Fernando Torres will join AC Milan on a permanent basis in the January transfer window. Torres joined Milan on a two-year loan deal in August, and Chelsea said on its website Saturday that he will complete a permanent transfer on Jan. 5. SENT. 150 words.

