Fiction

1. "For One More Day" by Mitch Albom (Hyperion)

2. "The Road" by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

3. "The Thirteenth Tale" by Diane Setterfield (Atria)

4. "Under Orders" by Dick Francis (Putnam)

5. "The Book of Fate" by Brad Meltzer (Warner)

6. "Rise and Shine" by Anna Quindlen (Random House)

7. "The Mission Song" by John le Carre (Little, Brown)

8. "The Guy Not Taken: Stories" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

9. "Path of Destruction (Star Wars: Darth Bane)" by Drew Karpyshyn (Del Rey)

10. "Judge & Jury" by James Patterson and Andrew Gross (Little, Brown)

Nonfiction

1. "Culture Warrior" by Bill O'Reilly (Broadway)

2. "State of Denial" by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Saving Graces" by Elizabeth Edwards (Broadway)

4. "The Greatest Story Ever Told" by Frank Rich (Penguin Press)

5. "Inside My Heart" by Robin McGraw (Nelson)

6. "I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman" by Nora Ephron (Knopf)

7. "Marley & Me" by John Grogan (Morrow)

8. "The World Is Flat (Updated and Expanded): A Brief History of the Twenty-first Century" by Thomas L. Friedman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

9. "The Confession" by James E. McGreevey (Regan Books)

10. "U2 by U2" by U2 and Neil McCormick (HarperEntertainment)

GERMANY

Fiction

1. "Die Vermessung der Welt" by Daniel Kehlmann (Rowohlt)

2. "Das Echo der Schuld" by Charlotte Link (Blanvalet)

3. "Beim Haeuten der Zwiebel" by Guenter Grass (Steidl)

4. "Resturlaub" by Tommy Jaud (Scherz)

5. "Jedermann" by Philip Roth (Hanser)

6. "Hoehenrausch" by Ildiko von Kuerthy (Wunderlich)

7. "Stille" by Tim Parks (Kunstmann)

8. "Treuepunkte" by Susanne Froehlich (W. Krueger)

9. "Wo kein Zeuge ist" by Elizabeth George (Blanvalet)

10. "Hectors Reise" by Francois Lelord (Piper)

Nonfiction

1. "Ich bin dann mal weg" by Hape Kerkeling (Malik)

2. "Ich nicht" by Joachim Fest (Rowohlt)

3. "Das Eva-Prinzip - Fur eine neue Weiblichkeit" by Eva Herman (Pendo)

4. "Lob der Disziplin" by Bernhard Bueb (List)

5. "Ruf des Dschungels" by Sabine Kuegler (Droemer)

6. "Tag und Nacht auch im Sommer" by Frank McCourt (Luchterhand)

7. "Lebe mit Herz und Seele - Sieben Haltungen zur Lebenskunst" by Dietrich Groenemeyer (Herder)

8. "Liebe dich selbst" by Eva-Maria Zurhorst (Goldmann)

9. "Weltkrieg um Wohlstand - Wie Macht und Reichtum neu verteilt werden" by Gabor Steingart (Piper)

10. "Und morgen bringe ich ihn um - Als Chefsekretaerin im Top Management" by Katharina Muenk (Eichborn)

BRITAIN

Fiction

1. "Mission Song," by John Le Carre (Hodder)

2. "Cross," by James Patterson (Headline)

3. "The Whitethorn Woods," by Maeve Binchy (Orion)

4. "Imperium," by Robert Harris (Hutchinson)

5. "Echo Park," by Michael Connelly (Orion)

6. "The Afghan," by Frederick Forsythe (Bantam )

7. "Under Orders," by Dick Francis (M. Joseph)

8. "Doctor Who: The Nightmare of Black Island," by Mike Tucker (BBC)

9. "A Spot of Bother," by Mark Haddon (Jonathan Cape)

10. "Doctor Who: The Price of Paradise," by Colin Brake (BBC)

Nonfiction

1. "Gerrard," by Steven Gerrard (Bantam)

2. "The Dangerous Book for Boys," by Hal and Conn Iggulden (HarperCollins)

3. "The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid," by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)

4. "Guinness World Records" (Guinness)

5. "Francesco's Italy," by Franceso da Mosto (BBC)

6. "The World of Karl Pilkington," by Karl Pilkington, Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais (Fourth Estate)

7. "Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins," by Rupert Everett (Little, Brown)

8. "Cook with Jamie," by Jamie Oliver (M. Joseph)

9. "Marley and Me," by John Grogan (Hodder)

10. "Gordon Ramsay's Sunday Lunch," by Gordon Ramsay (Quadrille)

FRANCE

Fiction

1. "Les bienveillantes" by Jonathan Littell (Gallimard)

2. "Journal d'Hirondelle" by Amelie Nothomb (Albin Michel)

3. "Mes amis, mes amours" by Marc Levy (Robert Laffont)

4. "Je te retrouverai" by John Irving (Seuil)

5. "Du sang sur le green" by Harlan Coben (Fleuve Noir)

6. "Personne n'y echappera" by Romain Sardou (XO)

7. "Marilyn dernieres seances" by Michel Schneider (Grasset)

8. "Lignes de faille" by Nancy Huston (Actes Sud)

9. "Disparaitre" by Olivier et Patrick Poivre d'Arvor (Gallimard)

10. "L'immeuble Yacoubian" by Alaa El Aswani (Actes Sud)

Nonfiction

1. "Sexus politicus" by Christophe Deloire and Christophe Dubois (Albin Michel)

2. "Le pouvoir et la vie, vol. 3: Choisir" by Valery Giscard d'Estaing (Cie 12)

3. "Chirac et les 40 menteurs" by Jean Montaldo (Albin Michel)

4. "Temoignage" by Nicolas Sarkozy (XO)

5. "Qu'apprend-on a l'ecole elementaire?" by French Ministry of Education (XO)

6. "Pourquoi?" by Brigitte Bardot (Le Rocher)

7. "Qu'apprend-on a l'ecole maternelle?" by French Ministry of Education (XO)

8. "Adulteres" by Aldo Naouri (Odile Jacob)

9. "Les bullocrates" by Jean-Francois Kahn (Fayard)

10. "Trois lecons sur la societe post-industrielle" by Daniel Cohen (Seuil)

BRAZIL

Fiction

1. "O Cacador de Pipas" by Khaled Hosseini (Nova Fronteira)

2. "A Bruxa de Portobello" by Paulo Coelho (Planeta do Brasil)

3. "O Diabo Veste Prada" by Lauren Weisberger (Record)

4. "Travessuras da Menina Ma" by Mario Vargas Llosa (Alfaguara/Objetiva)

5. "Atlantis" by David Gibbins (Planeta do Brasil)

6. "O Ultimo Templario" by Raymond Khoury (Ediouro)

7. "Quando Nietzsche Chorou" by Irvin D. Yalom (Ediouro)

8. "O Segredo do Anel - O Legado de Maria Madalena" by Kathleen Mcgowan (Rocco)

9. "Memoria de Minhas Putas Tristes" by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (Record)

10. "Labirinto" by Kate Mosse (Objetiva)

Nonfiction

1. "Marley & Eu - Vida e Amor ao Lado Do Pior Cao do Mundo" by John Grogan (Ediouro)

2. "O Livreiro de Cabul" by Asne Seierstad (Record)

3. "Pornopolitica" by Arnaldo Jabor (Objetiva)

4. "Construindo uma Vida - Trajetoria Profissional, Negocios e o Aprendiz" by Sergio Augusto de Andrade (Larousse)

5. "Voce Esta Louco! - Uma Vida Administrada de Outra Forma" by Ricardo Semler (Rocco)

6. "Jesus, o Maior Psicologo que Ja Existiu" by Mark Baker (Sextante)

7. "Plano de Ataque" by Ivan Sant'anna (Objetiva)

8. "O Relatorio da Cia - Como Sera o Mundo em 2020" by Herodoto Barbeiro (Ediouro)

9. "O Evangelho de Judas - O Texto Perdido que Revolucionou a Historia do Cristianismo" by Indefinido (Ediouro)

10. "Claro Como o Dia - Como a Certeza da Morte Mudou a Minha Vida" by Eugene O'kelly (Nova Fronteira)

INDIA

Fiction

1. "Sacred Games" by Vikram Chandra (Penguin Viking)

2. "The Afghan" by Frederick Forsyth (Corgi Books)

3. "The Devil Wears Prada" by Lauren Weisberger (HarperCollins)

4. "Passion India" by Javier Moro (Full Circle)

5. "On Beauty" by Zadie Smith (Penguin Books)

6. "Like the Flowing River" by Paulo Coelho (HarperCollins)

7. "The Mission Song" by John Le Carre (Hodder & Stoughton)

8. "Black Swan Green" by David Mitchell (Sceptre)

9. "Shantaram" by Gregory David Roberts (Abacus)

10. "Terrorist: A Novel" by John Updike (Knopf)

Nonfiction

1. "In Spite of the Gods: The Strange Rise of Modern India" by Edward Luce (Little Brown)

2. "Hubris: The Inside Story of Spin, Scandal and the Selling of the Iraq War" by Michael Isikoff & David Corn (Crown)

3. "The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11" by Lawrence Wright (Knopf)

4. "The World is Flat: The Globalised World in the Twenty First Century" by Thomas L. Friedman (Penguin Books)

5. "Identity and Violence: The Illusion of Destiny" by Amartya Sen (Penguin Allen Lane)

6. "Indian Summers" by John Wright (Penguin Viking)

7. "Train to Pakistan" by Khushwant Singh (Roli Books)

8. "The Holocaust of Indian Partition - An Inquest" by Madhav Godbole (Rupa)

9. "Temptations of the West: How to Be Modern in India, Pakistan and Beyond" by Pankaj Mishra (Picador)

10. "Failed States: The Abuse of Power and the Assault on Democracy" by Noam Chomsky (Metropolitan Books)

ARGENTINA

Fiction

1."Ines del Alma Mia" by Isabel Allende (Sudamericana)

2."La Bruja de Portobello by Paulo Coelho (Planeta)

3."Las Viudas de los Jueves" by Claudia Pineiro (Arte)

4."Travesuras de la Nina Mala by Mario Vargas Llosa (Aguilar)

5."El Diablo Viste a la Moda" by Lauren Weisberger (Plaza & Janes Editores)

6."El Ultimo Encuentro" by Sandor Marai (Salamandra)

7."La Mujer Justa" by Sandor Marai (Salamandra)

8."La Novia Oscura" by Laura Restrepo (Aguilar)

9."Malinche" by Laura Esquivel (Aguilar)

10."La Sombra del Viento" by Carlos Ruiz Zafon (Planeta)

Nonfiction

1. "Matematica ... Estas Ahi?" by Adrian Paenza (Siglo Veintiuno)

2."Los Siete Poderes" by Victor Sueiro (El Ateneo Yenny)

3."La Mentira Oficial" by Nicolas Marquez (Ediciones de Autor)

4."Padre Rico Padre Pobre" by Robert T.Kiyosaki (Aguilar)

5."Abzurdah" by Cielo Latini (Planeta)

6."El Cerebro de Leonardo" by Daniel Rosetti Lopez (Lumen)

7."Aprender a Escribir" by Alicia Steimberg (Aguilar)

8."El Interior" by Martin Caparros (Seix Barral)

9."Gaturro 8"by Nik (De la Flor Ediciones)

10."Fuimos Soldados" by Marcelo Larraquy (Aguilar)

Source: United States, Publisher's Weekly; Germany, Der Spiegel; Britain, Waterstone's Booksellers; France, Livres Hebdo; Brazil, Saraiva; India, The Asian Age; Argentina, Cuspide.

