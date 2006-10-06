Saturday, Oct. 7:

Abuja, Nigeria _ Diplomats from Ivory Coast's neighbors meet to draft peace plan for civil war-divided nation.

Riga, Latvia _ Parliamentary elections.

Caracas, Venezuela _ Opposition presidential candidate Manuel Rosales leads rally.

Tokyo _ Japan and South Korea begin joint radioactivity survey near disputed islets in Sea of Japan. Through Sept. 14.

Johannesburg, South Africa _ Celebration of 75th birthday of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel peace laureate.

Sunday, Oct. 8:

Katmandu, Nepal _ Peace talks between Nepal's prime minister, governing party officials and Maoist rebel leaders.

Brussels, Belgium _ Local elections across Belgium, being watched for performance by strengthening far-right Vlaams Belang party.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia _ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen leaves on visit to Australia.

Muzaffarabad, Pakistan _ Commemorations on first anniversary of earthquake that devastated northern Pakistan and Kashmir.

Beijing _ Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets Chinese President Hu Jintao, Premier Wen Jiabao.

Shenyang, China _ The 14th World Productive Forces Congress. Through 10th.

Prague, Czech Republic _ Forum 2000, a three-day annual gathering of academics and political leaders opens.

Monday, Oct. 9:

Stockholm, Sweden _ Nobel prize for economics announced.

Luxembourg _ European Union finance ministers meet. Through Oct. 10.

Vatican City _ Roman Catholic officials show off newly discovered necropolis.

Tokyo _ Health-Sports Day, national holiday.

Washington _ Columbus Day, government holiday.

Seoul _ South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun, Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe hold a summit.

Beijing _ Press conference on Preservation and Development of Tibentan Culture in China.

Lahore, Pakistan _ High Court in eastern Pakistan city of Lahore resumes hearing petition by mother of a Scottish girl challenging temporary custody another Pakistani court has given to the child's Pakistani father.

Belfast, Northern Ireland _ Protestant firebrand Ian Paisley to meet the leader of Ireland's 4 million Catholics, Archbishop Sean Brady, for the first time.

Dakar, Senegal _ 100th anniversary of the birth of the late poet-statesman Leopold Sedar Senghor.

Tuesday, Oct. 10:

Washington _ Peruvian President Alan Garcia meets President George W. Bush.

Pyongyang, North Korea _ Anniversary of 1945 founding of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

Taipei, Taiwan _ National Day.

Seoul _ North Korea marks the 61st anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

Jakarta, Indonesia _ Jemaah Islamiyah expert Sidney Jones holds a press conference with the head of Indonesia's anti-terrorism task force to dices the likelihood of another deadly attack in the months ahead.

Tokyo _ Toyota unveils new Corolla.

Havana _ Cuban independence day

Wednesday, Oct. 11:

St. Andrews, Scotland _ Prime Ministers Tony Blair of Britain and Bertie Ahern of Ireland open negotiations with Northern Ireland leaders on reviving power sharing. Through Oct. 13.

New Delhi _ Conference on India-Africa partnership. Through Oct. 11.

Prague, Czech Republic _ Possible resignation of Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek's Cabinet.

Thursday, Oct. 12:

Stockholm, Sweden _ Nobel prize for literature may be announced.

Tokyo _ Bank of Japan's Policy Board meets. Through Oct. 13.

Fukuoka, Japan _ Fukuoka High Court rules on appeal by Okinawa residents seeking damages for anguish allegedly caused by then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visits to war shrine.

Dhaka, Bangladesh _ Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia leaves on visit to Saudi Arabia.

Tokyo _ Honda executives at unveiling of remodeled sport utility vehicle.

Friday, Oct. 13:

Oslo, Norway _ Nobel Peace Prize announced.

Taipei, Taiwan _ Opposition tries for second time this year to reach two-thirds majority in legislature to force plebiscite on removing President Chen Shui-bian over corruption scandal.

La Paz, Bolivia _ Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits to inaugurate construction of natural gas separation plant.

Seoul _ South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun visits China.

Tokyo _ High-profile trial continues for former Internet startups Livedoor head, charged with securities laws violations.

Saturday, Oct. 14:

Sunday, Oct. 15:

Quito, Ecuador _ Presidential election.

Villahermosa, Mexico _ Election for governor of Tabasco state.

Vatican City _ Pope Benedict XVI canonizes French nun, Mexican bishop and two Italians.

Charallave, Venezuela _ New train begins service to Caracas.

New York _ 5 Annual Latin America Conference, Council of the Americas.

