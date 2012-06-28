UK lawmakers call for Alan Turing banknote tribute

A group of British lawmakers is calling for World War II code-breaker and computing pioneer Alan Turing to be commemorated on a banknote.

This year marks the centenary of the birth of Turing, who helped crack secret Nazi codes by creating the "Turing bombe," a forerunner of modern computers.

Several legislators from the main parties proposed Wednesday that Turing appear on the next version of the 10 pound (about $15) note. The most recent version features Charles Darwin.

Liberal Democrat lawmaker Julian Huppert said the banknote would celebrate a man who showed "the infinite potential of human ingenuity" but had been treated "in the most inhuman way."

After the war, Turing was prosecuted for homosexuality. He killed himself in 1954.

He received a posthumous government apology in 2009.

