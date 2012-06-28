Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UK lawmakers call for Alan Turing banknote tribute

By Associated Press
2012/06/28 03:04
UK lawmakers call for Alan Turing banknote tribute

A group of British lawmakers is calling for World War II code-breaker and computing pioneer Alan Turing to be commemorated on a banknote.
This year marks the centenary of the birth of Turing, who helped crack secret Nazi codes by creating the "Turing bombe," a forerunner of modern computers.
Several legislators from the main parties proposed Wednesday that Turing appear on the next version of the 10 pound (about $15) note. The most recent version features Charles Darwin.
Liberal Democrat lawmaker Julian Huppert said the banknote would celebrate a man who showed "the infinite potential of human ingenuity" but had been treated "in the most inhuman way."
After the war, Turing was prosecuted for homosexuality. He killed himself in 1954.
He received a posthumous government apology in 2009.

Updated : 2021-05-10 11:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan