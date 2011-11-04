Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

'Anonymous' backs off threat against drug cartel

By Associated Press
2011/11/04 23:29
'Anonymous' backs off threat against drug cartel

Bloggers and tweeters claiming to belong to the hacker movement "Anonymous" say they have abandoned their campaign to expose supporters of Mexico's Zetas drug cartel.
The group says one of its members who had purportedly been kidnapped in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz has been freed.
The web site Anonymous IberoAmerica says in a statement that threats received by the group also played a role in the decision to drop the "OpCartel" campaign.
The group said late Thursday the cartel had threatened to kill 10 people for each name of a Zeta supporter revealed.
Some tweeters commenting on the decision Friday called Anonymous cowards for backing down. Others defended the decision.

Updated : 2021-05-10 11:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan