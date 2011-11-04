'Anonymous' backs off threat against drug cartel

Bloggers and tweeters claiming to belong to the hacker movement "Anonymous" say they have abandoned their campaign to expose supporters of Mexico's Zetas drug cartel.

The group says one of its members who had purportedly been kidnapped in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz has been freed.

The web site Anonymous IberoAmerica says in a statement that threats received by the group also played a role in the decision to drop the "OpCartel" campaign.

The group said late Thursday the cartel had threatened to kill 10 people for each name of a Zeta supporter revealed.

Some tweeters commenting on the decision Friday called Anonymous cowards for backing down. Others defended the decision.

