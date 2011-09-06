Adam Pascal to join Broadway's 'Memphis' in Oct.

A former star of "Rent" is moving into "Memphis."

Producers of the rhythm `n' blues musical said Tuesday that Adam Pascal will take over the role of Huey Calhoun from Chad Kimball on Oct. 25.

Pascal is perhaps most known for originating the role of Roger in "Rent." His other theater credits include "Aida" and "Cabaret" on Broadway. He also starred in the film "School of Rock" with Jack Black.

"Memphis," a tale of segregation and integration set in the American South in the 1950s, won four Tony Awards in 2010, including best musical.

