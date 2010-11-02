Alexa
Driver in French bank heist gets stiffer sentence

By Associated Press
2010/11/02 22:09
An appeals court has toughened the prison sentence of an armored car driver convicted of stealing millions of euros (dollars) in an unusual 2009 heist.
The court in Lyon on Tuesday gave Tony Musulin a five-year prison sentence and (EURO)45,000 ($63,150) in fines. He had been sentenced in May to three years in prison and the same fine, but the public prosecutor's office appealed.
In November 2009, Musulin and two other security workers picked up (EURO)11.6 million from a Banque de France branch in Lyon. They then stopped at another bank and while the two others were inside, Musulin fled with the cash.
He turned himself in after 11 days on the run.
Investigators found (EURO)9.1 million of the loot hidden in a van, but the rest of the money has never turned up.

