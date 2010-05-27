Alexa
Lukashenko opponent urges US to focus on Belarus

By Associated Press
2010/05/27 03:50
A leading opposition figure from Belarus is urging the United States to focus more on his country.
Alexander Milinkevich was in Washington meeting with U.S. officials and lawmakers on a trip backed by the Polish government.
He told The Associated Press Wednesday that Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko continues to make life hard for the opposition and has stepped up political arrests.
Speaking in Polish through an interpreter in an interview at the Polish embassy, he said he came to the U.S. "to underscore that the U.S. presence in our region is very important."
He added: "It seems that recently we have not been in among U.S. priorities."

