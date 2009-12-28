Alexa
Gaza aid convoy stuck in Jordan on hunger strike

By Associated Press
2009/12/28 21:49
More than 400 members of an international aid convoy to Gaza are on a hunger strike stranded in the Red Sea port of Aqaba because they are unable to cross into the coastal strip through Egypt.
Alice Howard, a spokeswoman for British-based Viva Palestina, says the group went on strike Sunday, consuming only liquids, to protest Cairo's refusal to allow the convoy entry.
Led by British lawmaker George Galloway, 150 vehicles are carrying hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid. They had hoped to enter Gaza on Sunday, the first anniversary of Israel's military incursion there.
Egypt refused to let the group enter through the Red Sea. It says they should use a Mediterranean route closer to the Gaza border.
Howard said Turkey is trying to mediate.

