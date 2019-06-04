Politics
Taiwan marks 30th Tianamen Square Massacre anniversary with memorial event
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan marked the 30th Tiananmen Square Massacre anniver...
Politics
Taiwan’s Nobel laureate relaunches petition to ask President Tsai to forgo reelection bid
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanus.net (台灣海外網) published a petition launched ...
Opinion
“Opinion poll fairness” will decide life and death of Taiwan’s ‘Democratic Progressive Party’
According to the principle of “Garbage In, Garbage Out,” questioning...
World
China handles Tiananmen anniversary with customary silence
BEIJING (AP) — Dissidents silenced. Security tightened. References scrubbe...
World
At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A gunman was arrested after killing at least f...
Environment
International climate prediction workshop wraps up in Taipei
The International Workshop on Climate Prediction wrapped up June 4 in Taipei Cit...
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan CDC advises public to heighten vigilance for measles as 4 new cases confirmed
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) anno...
Society
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocks SE Taiwan
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southeastern Taiwan'...
World
Wyoming governor and capital’s mayor clash over Taiwan
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The governor of the U.S. state of Wyoming, Mark Gor...
Politics
Malaysian rapper Namewee pens ode to Taiwan democracy
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Just three days before the 30th anniversary of the Tiana...
Sports & Entertainment
Famed Taiwanese entertainer He Yi-hang dies of colon cancer at age 64
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Famed Taiwanese entertainer He Yi-hang (賀一航) died of col...
Business
Taiwan should seek economic self-reliance amid US-China conflict: William Lai
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an interview with cmmedia, former premier Willia...
World
US to provide Boeing drones to ASEAN allies to help monitor S. China Sea
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States is preparing to sell 34 advanced ...
Politics
Taiwan ambassador-at-large steps down over dissatisfaction with Tsai
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwan ambassador-at-large and former government ...
