Taiwan marks 30th Tianamen Square Massacre anniversary with memorial event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan marked the 30th Tiananmen Square Massacre anniver...

Taiwan’s Nobel laureate relaunches petition to ask President Tsai to forgo reelection bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanus.net (台灣海外網) published a petition launched ...

“Opinion poll fairness” will decide life and death of Taiwan’s ‘Democratic Progressive Party’

According to the principle of “Garbage In, Garbage Out,” questioning...

China handles Tiananmen anniversary with customary silence

BEIJING (AP) — Dissidents silenced. Security tightened. References scrubbe...

At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A gunman was arrested after killing at least f...

International climate prediction workshop wraps up in Taipei

The International Workshop on Climate Prediction wrapped up June 4 in Taipei Cit...

Taiwan CDC advises public to heighten vigilance for measles as 4 new cases confirmed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) anno...

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocks SE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southeastern Taiwan&#39...

Wyoming governor and capital’s mayor clash over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The governor of the U.S. state of Wyoming, Mark Gor...

Malaysian rapper Namewee pens ode to Taiwan democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Just three days before the 30th anniversary of the Tiana...

Famed Taiwanese entertainer He Yi-hang dies of colon cancer at age 64

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Famed Taiwanese entertainer He Yi-hang (賀一航) died of col...

Taiwan should seek economic self-reliance amid US-China conflict: William Lai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an interview with cmmedia, former premier Willia...

US to provide Boeing drones to ASEAN allies to help monitor S. China Sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States is preparing to sell 34 advanced ...

Taiwan ambassador-at-large steps down over dissatisfaction with Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwan ambassador-at-large and former government ...

Tiananmen massacre a warning for Taiwan of Beijing’s possible aggression: William Stanton

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Speaking on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the ...

Updated : 2019-06-05 00:11 GMT+08:00

Taiwan EVA Air flight attendants protest ahead of strike vote results
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hundreds of EVA Air flight attendants protested outside the airline&rsq...
2019/06/04 15:53
China’s threats against Taiwan reveal serious internal problems
Asia’s largest defense conference, the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, took place at Singapore&rsquo...
2019/06/04 14:40
Video shows giant cobra on Taichung, Taiwan hiking trail
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the weather heats up and sightings of venomous snakes such as cobras have...
2019/06/04 14:34
Taiwan president criticizes Beijing for hiding truth of Tiananmen Square massacre
[Last update: June 4 at 17:00] TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Speaking on the day that marked the 3...
2019/06/04 13:55
Lucky Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys NT$8 newspaper, pockets NT$10 million
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A total of 18 people won the NT$10 million (NT$317,000) Special Prize in the...
2019/06/04 12:35
