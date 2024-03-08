美國總統拜登發表國情咨文　首提「堅決維護台海和平穩定」

美國總統拜登華府時間7日晚在國情咨文中表示，堅決反對中國不公平經濟行為，確保美國最先進技術不能用於中國武器，並堅決維護台海和平穩定。根據中央社，這是拜登首次在國情咨文中談及台海安全。
拜登（Joe Biden）總統7日晚在國會發表第3次國情咨文。
他在談到中國時表示，多年來許多共和黨人都在談中國崛起，美國逐漸落後，「他們把事情搞反了，美國正在崛起 。」(原文如下)
拜登指出，美國擁有世上最佳經濟。自他上任以來，美國國內生產毛額（GDP）有所上升，對中國的貿易逆差已降至十多年來最低，美國堅決反對中國不公平經濟行為。
在談到台海情勢時，拜登重申美國一貫立場指出，堅決維持台海和平穩定。
America is rising.
We have the best economy in the world.
Since I’ve come to office, our GDP is up.
And our trade deficit with China is down to the lowest point in over a decade.
We’re standing up against China’s unfair economic practices.
And standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
I’ve revitalized our partnerships and alliances in the Pacific.
拜登表示，他已重振美國與太平洋區域包括印度、澳洲、日本、南韓、太平洋島國的夥伴關係與聯盟，也確保美國最先進技術不能用於中國武器，不得進行交易。
他還諷刺前美國總統、可能成為他年底競選連任對手的川普（Donald Trump），雖然對中國發表許多強硬言論，「但他從未採取實際行動」。
不過，拜登也強調，期望與中國競爭，而非衝突。
I’ve made sure that the most advanced American technologies can’t be used in China’s weapons.
Frankly for all his tough talk on China, it never occurred to my predecessor to do that.
We want competition with China, but not conflict.
(Remarks of President Joe Biden — State of the Union Address As Prepared for Delivery)
此外拜登在國情咨文演說中宣布，美軍將在加薩走廊的地中海岸興建港口，並警告以色列勿將援助當作「談判籌碼」，也正告以色列「兩國方案」才是衝突解方。
拜登說：「我對以色列領導層說，人道主義援助不能成為次要考量或談判籌碼。保護和拯救無辜生命必須視為優先要務。」
「當我們面向未來，唯一真正的解決方法是『兩國方案』（two-state solution）。」
To the leadership of Israel I say this.
Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip.
Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.
As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution.
I say this as a lifelong supporter of Israel and the only American president to visit Israel in wartime.
他在講稿中說：「我們一直不停努力推動，以期建立能持續至少6週時間的立即停火。」拜登重申政策之餘，也用上華府一度避免使用的「停火」（ceasefire）一詞。
拜登也宣布，他已下令美軍在加薩走廊（Gaza Strip）的地中海岸建造一座臨時港口，以透過海運接收人道援助物資。