美國總統拜登發表國情咨文　首提「堅決維護台海和平穩定」

美國總統拜登華府時間7日晚在國情咨文中表示，堅決反對中國不公平經濟行為，確保美國最先進技術不能用於中國武器，並堅決維護台海和平穩定。根據中央社，這是拜登首次在國情咨文中談及台海安全。

拜登（Joe Biden）總統7日晚在國會發表第3次國情咨文。

他在談到中國時表示，多年來許多共和黨人都在談中國崛起，美國逐漸落後，「他們把事情搞反了，美國正在崛起 。」(原文如下)

拜登指出，美國擁有世上最佳經濟。自他上任以來，美國國內生產毛額（GDP）有所上升，對中國的貿易逆差已降至十多年來最低，美國堅決反對中國不公平經濟行為。

在談到台海情勢時，拜登重申美國一貫立場指出，堅決維持台海和平穩定。

America is rising.

We have the best economy in the world.

Since I’ve come to office, our GDP is up.

And our trade deficit with China is down to the lowest point in over a decade.

We’re standing up against China’s unfair economic practices.

And standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

I’ve revitalized our partnerships and alliances in the Pacific.