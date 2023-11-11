葛萊美入圍名單釋出！SZA獲9項提名有望成大贏家　泰勒絲破紀錄7度入圍「年度歌曲獎」

第 66 屆葛萊美入圍名單於台灣時間今（11）日凌晨揭曉，R&B 女伶 SZA 獲 9 項提名成為本屆大贏家，R&B 新聲 Victoria Monét 和獨立樂當紅女聲 Phoebe Bridgers 以自己的名義加上所屬獨立搖滾樂團天才男孩樂團（ boygenius）身份，兩人皆拿下 7 項提名緊追在後。

流行天后泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）、麥莉（Miley Cyrus）、奧莉維亞（Olivia Rodrigo）和怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）、鄉村歌手 Brandy Clark 以及強．巴提斯（Jon Batiste）等人皆獲 6 項入圍肯定，大獎如「年度歌曲」、「年度專輯」、「年度製作」 等除了強．巴提斯外清一色為女性入圍者，可說是女力制霸的一屆！

泰勒絲以專輯《午夜》（ Midnights）和當中歌曲獲 6 項提名，尚未正式揭獎就已創下大會史上首位 7 度入圍「年度歌曲」的歌手；另外她也曾 3 度拿下「年度專輯」，已經是該項獲獎次數最多的女歌手， 與其他男性音樂人包含保羅賽門（Paul Simon）、法蘭克辛納屈（Frank Sinatra）和史提夫汪達（Stevie Wonder）並列第一，如果本屆再下一城， 將打破大會紀錄成為該項獲獎次數最多的歌手。

怪奇比莉的 6 項入圍中光是以為電影《芭比》（Barbie）創作的一曲〈 What Was I Made For?〉，就拿下「年度歌曲」、「最佳影視媒體作品歌曲 」等 5 項入圍，即便已是葛萊美常客的她， 依舊感動在社群連發流淚表情符號直呼「我的心臟好痛」。

曾 3 度獲獎的霸王級新人奧莉維亞聽聞這次拿下 6 項入圍，興奮分享自己開心到跳起來的照片並寫道：「 能被大會如此肯定真是莫大的榮幸， 如果我說很感激那真的只是輕描淡寫！」近期發行新專輯《 給你給我》（Something To Give Each Other）的美麗少年特洛伊（Troye Sivan），以火辣夏日單曲〈Rush〉首度入圍葛萊美「 最佳流行舞曲錄音」和「最佳音樂錄影帶」，他也感動發文：「 我現在無法思考，我第一次⋯⋯和第二次葛萊美入圍！沒開玩笑， 這是我做了一輩子的夢！」

第 66 屆葛萊美頒獎典禮將於台灣時間 2024 年 2 月 5 號上午 9 點於洛杉磯舉行，一起來看重點獎項入圍名單。

年度製作 Record of the Year

Jon Batiste〈Worship〉

boygenius〈Not Strong Enough〉

Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉

Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉

Victoria Monét〈On My Mama〉

Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉

Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉

SZA〈Kill Bill〉

年度專輯 Album of the Year

Jon Batiste《World Music Radio》

boygenius《The Record》

Miley Cyrus《Endless Summer Vacation》

Lana Del Rey《Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?》

Janelle Monáe《The Age of Pleasure》

Olivia Rodrigo《GUTS》

Taylor Swift《Midnights》

SZA《SOS》

年度歌曲 Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey〈A&W〉

Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉

Jon Batiste〈Butterfly〉

Dua Lipa〈Dance the Night〉

Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉

SZA〈Kill Bill〉

Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉

Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉

最佳新人 Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

最佳流行演出 Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉

Doja Cat〈Paint the Town Red〉

Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉

Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉

Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉

最佳流行舞曲錄音 Best Pop Dance Recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray〈Baby Don't Hurt Me〉

Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding〈Miracle〉

Kylie Minogue〈Padam Padam〉

Bebe Rexha, David Guetta〈One in a Million〉

Troye Sivan〈Rush〉

最佳流行重唱／團體演出 Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile〈Thousand Miles〉

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste〈Candy Necklace〉

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish〈Never Felt So Alone〉

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice〈Karma〉

SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers 〈Ghost In The Machine〉

最佳流行演唱專輯 Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson《chemistry》

Miley Cyrus《Endless Summer Vacation》

Olivia Rodrigo《GUTS》

Ed Sheeran 《-》

Taylor Swift《Midnights》