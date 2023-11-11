葛萊美入圍名單釋出！SZA獲9項提名有望成大贏家　泰勒絲破紀錄7度入圍「年度歌曲獎」

第 66 屆葛萊美入圍名單於台灣時間今（11）日凌晨揭曉，R&B 女伶 SZA 獲 9 項提名成為本屆大贏家，R&B 新聲 Victoria Monét 和獨立樂當紅女聲 Phoebe Bridgers 以自己的名義加上所屬獨立搖滾樂團天才男孩樂團（
流行天后泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）、麥莉（Miley Cyrus）、奧莉維亞（Olivia Rodrigo）和怪奇比莉（Billie Eilish）、鄉村歌手 Brandy Clark 以及強．巴提斯（Jon Batiste）等人皆獲 6 項入圍肯定，大獎如「年度歌曲」、「年度專輯」、「年度製作」
泰勒絲以專輯《午夜》（
怪奇比莉的 6 項入圍中光是以為電影《芭比》（Barbie）創作的一曲〈
曾 3 度獲獎的霸王級新人奧莉維亞聽聞這次拿下 6 項入圍，興奮分享自己開心到跳起來的照片並寫道：「
第 66 屆葛萊美頒獎典禮將於台灣時間 2024 年 2 月 5 號上午 9 點於洛杉磯舉行，一起來看重點獎項入圍名單。
年度製作 Record of the Year
Jon Batiste〈Worship〉
boygenius〈Not Strong Enough〉
Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉
Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉
Victoria Monét〈On My Mama〉
Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉
Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉
SZA〈Kill Bill〉
年度專輯 Album of the Year
Jon Batiste《World Music Radio》
boygenius《The Record》
Miley Cyrus《Endless Summer Vacation》
Lana Del Rey《Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?》
Janelle Monáe《The Age of Pleasure》
Olivia Rodrigo《GUTS》
Taylor Swift《Midnights》
SZA《SOS》
年度歌曲 Song of the Year
Lana Del Rey〈A&W〉
Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉
Jon Batiste〈Butterfly〉
Dua Lipa〈Dance the Night〉
Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉
SZA〈Kill Bill〉
Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉
Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉
最佳新人 Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
最佳流行演出 Best Pop Solo Performance
Miley Cyrus〈Flowers〉
Doja Cat〈Paint the Town Red〉
Billie Eilish〈What Was I Made For?〉
Olivia Rodrigo〈Vampire〉
Taylor Swift〈Anti-Hero〉
最佳流行舞曲錄音 Best Pop Dance Recording
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray〈Baby Don't Hurt Me〉
Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding〈Miracle〉
Kylie Minogue〈Padam Padam〉
Bebe Rexha, David Guetta〈One in a Million〉
Troye Sivan〈Rush〉
最佳流行重唱／團體演出 Best Pop Duo / Group Performance
Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile〈Thousand Miles〉
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste〈Candy Necklace〉
Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish〈Never Felt So Alone〉
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice〈Karma〉
SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers 〈Ghost In The Machine〉
最佳流行演唱專輯 Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson《chemistry》
Miley Cyrus《Endless Summer Vacation》
Olivia Rodrigo《GUTS》
Ed Sheeran 《-》
Taylor Swift《Midnights》