日本北海道雪蟲暴增10倍　專家預估持續至11月上旬

By 葉湘宜, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2023/10/29 18:40
北海道札幌市出現前所未有的大量「雪蟲」，民眾在外得不斷用手將蟲揮掉（圖／路透社Taketo Oishi）

冬季已近，日本北海道開始出現「雪蟲」，且數量與以往相比暴增十倍，讓居民備感困擾，專家雪蟲的情況將持續至11月上旬。

雪蟲是一種半翅目綿蚜亞科的昆蟲，遠看如同降雪，但近看可發現是隻黑色、帶有翅膀的蟲子，當雪季將至，這些蟲就會開始出現。札幌民眾表示，今年的雪蟲數量是前所未有的多，出門都要不斷地用手將掉在臉上的雪蟲撥掉，十分惱人。

日媒氣象新聞公司報導，雪蟲通常在10月至12月出現在日本北海道、東北地區，根據2007年至2011年數據顯示，雪蟲開始大量出現後，約2.24週就會下起初雪。

一名北海道大學名譽教授秋元信一表示，今年夏季至秋季氣溫較高，而氣溫越高，雪蟲的繁殖率和生長速度就會越快，可能是因此出現爆量雪蟲。

北海道文化放送（UHB）報導，雪蟲今年大量出現，讓札幌市出現一種像衣物未全乾的臭味。

日本北海道電視台報導，外出5分鐘全身就能沾滿雪蟲，民眾抱怨這是「公害」，專家預估，雪蟲大量襲擊的情形恐持續到11月上旬。
北海道
札幌
雪蟲

更新時間 : 2023-10-30 02:59 GMT+08:00

