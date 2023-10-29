日本北海道雪蟲暴增10倍　專家預估持續至11月上旬

冬季已近，日本北海道開始出現「雪蟲」，且數量與以往相比暴增十倍，讓居民備感困擾，專家雪蟲的情況將持續至11月上旬。

雪蟲是一種半翅目綿蚜亞科的昆蟲，遠看如同降雪，但近看可發現是隻黑色、帶有翅膀的蟲子，當雪季將至，這些蟲就會開始出現。札幌民眾表示，今年的雪蟲數量是前所未有的多，出門都要不斷地用手將掉在臉上的雪蟲撥掉，十分惱人。

so in hokkaido, during late autumn/early winter, these bugs called yuki mushi (snow bug) terrorizes the lands. By that i mean they are just out in hordes and they stick to your clothing when walking outside. I hate it. They got these fluffy white bodies tho. But yea i hate it. pic.twitter.com/Ln5W4zbkmv