日本北海道雪蟲暴增10倍　專家預估持續至11月上旬

冬季已近，日本北海道開始出現「雪蟲」，且數量與以往相比暴增十倍，讓居民備感困擾，專家雪蟲的情況將持續至11月上旬。
雪蟲是一種半翅目綿蚜亞科的昆蟲，遠看如同降雪，但近看可發現是隻黑色、帶有翅膀的蟲子，當雪季將至，這些蟲就會開始出現。札幌民眾表示，今年的雪蟲數量是前所未有的多，出門都要不斷地用手將掉在臉上的雪蟲撥掉，十分惱人。
so in hokkaido, during late autumn/early winter, these bugs called yuki mushi (snow bug) terrorizes the lands. By that i mean they are just out in hordes and they stick to your clothing when walking outside. I hate it. They got these fluffy white bodies tho. But yea i hate it. pic.twitter.com/Ln5W4zbkmv— Zunanananana (@Shizunaa_) October 24, 2023
日媒氣象新聞公司報導，雪蟲通常在10月至12月出現在日本北海道、東北地區，根據2007年至2011年數據顯示，雪蟲開始大量出現後，約2.24週就會下起初雪。
一名北海道大學名譽教授秋元信一表示，今年夏季至秋季氣溫較高，而氣溫越高，雪蟲的繁殖率和生長速度就會越快，可能是因此出現爆量雪蟲。
北海道文化放送（UHB）報導，雪蟲今年大量出現，讓札幌市出現一種像衣物未全乾的臭味。
日本北海道電視台報導，外出5分鐘全身就能沾滿雪蟲，民眾抱怨這是「公害」，專家預估，雪蟲大量襲擊的情形恐持續到11月上旬。
Snow bugs are swarming in Hokkaido in numbers I've never seen before. I used to ride my bike in the late fall and accidentally breathe in mouthfuls of these creatures, but the numbers this year are of plague proportions. #winteriscominghttps://t.co/rzy4pesYEr...— dosankodebbie (@dosankodebbie) October 26, 2023