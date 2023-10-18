打擊假帳號？前Twitter社群平台X測試版上線　新用戶使用這些功能要收費

（台灣英文新聞）前身為Twitter的社交媒體平台X將測試新型收費版的訂閱模式。

X平台新任老闆Elon Musk甫於上個月透露未來將收取月費，自去年接管Twitter後，一直有消息傳出他鼓勵用戶為該平台增強的服務付費，現在測試版將針對基本功能進行收費。

路透社於17日的報導指出，X新的訂閱模式被稱為「非機器人」，將針對基本功能收取1美元的年費，包含按讚、轉發、引用其他用戶貼文、及對網絡版平台貼文使用書籤記錄等功能。

X表示，新的訂閱模式目的是為了打擊機器人和垃圾郵件發送者，費用將根據匯率在不同國家及地區有所不同，率先於紐西蘭及菲律賓新加入的用戶實施，原用戶將不受影響。

Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected.



This…