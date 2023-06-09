Alexa
  • En
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

安卓用戶快看！193款APP藏「間諜軟體」惡意竊取照片、文件等個資　下載量逾3,000萬次

By 朱明珠, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2023/06/09 16:22
又爆出193款安卓（Android）APP藏有侵犯隱私的惡意軟體。（示意圖/pixabay）

又爆出193款安卓（Android）APP藏有侵犯隱私的惡意軟體。（示意圖/pixabay）

（台灣英文新聞／朱明珠　綜合外電報導）防毒軟體Dr.Web團隊上週才揭露Google Play商店上百款APP暗藏侵犯隱私的惡意軟體後，如今又爆出193款APP同樣存在資安漏洞，累積下載量已超過3,000萬次，嚴重影響全球安卓（Android）用戶的資安。

防毒軟體商「Dr.Web」安全研究員日前發現「SpinOK」間諜軟體模組出現在101款上架於Google Play商店的APP中，合計下載次數超過4億次。不到一週，資安公司「CloudSek」也發現「SpinOK」也偷偷藏在193款APP當中，累積下載量已突破3,000萬次。

「CloudSek」提醒，更嚴重的問題是這些遭惡意植入「SpinOK」的應用程序尚未從Google Play商店中刪除，因此受害者人數可能持續上升。

根據台灣電腦網路危機處理暨協調中心（TWCERT/CC）說明，這個命名為「SpinOK」的惡意軟體，本身是個廣告SDK；資安研究人員發現「SpinOK」會以看似無害，每天提供各種獎勵和抽的迷你小遊戲或每日任務來吸引用戶安裝使用，但實際上「SpinOK」會擅自使用用戶 Android 手機裝置上的感測器資料，包括陀螺儀、磁力計，來確認自己不是在沙箱環境內執行，以避免誤入惡意軟體偵測工具布置的「蜜罐」(honeypot）。

一旦確認執行環境「安全」後，「SpinOK」就會一邊從伺服器上下載各種小遊戲給用戶玩，一邊掃瞄、搜尋並上傳用戶存於手機資料夾中的檔案，包括用戶的私密照片、影片和文件檔，或是竊取並取代剪貼簿的內容，並上傳到駭侵者設定的伺服器內。

193款APP分別為：

  • Chip Winner 2048
  • iSecurity - Virus Cleaner
  • Quick Loan Pro
  • Calculator Lock Photos Vault
  • Pixel Battle
  • Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily
  • Pop Stone 2 - Match 3 Game
  • Gem Puzzle
  • Real Money:Play Games Earn
  • Vast VPN - Secure VPN Proxy
  • Fast Booster Box
  • Channel3
  • Make Money - Game Time
  • Woohoo - Real Cash Games
  • Earn Money: Squid Game
  • Cash Game: Money Puppy
  • LuckyYou
  • Hello VPN-Fast & Secure
  • Dong Bao
  • HotBuku-Alat Pembaca Novel Profesional dan Populer
  • Yeloli Princess Makeup
  • Mnogo Monet
  • Yeloli Princess Makeup
  • UangNyata:hasilkan & permainan
  • Fast Loan Plus
  • Crazy Christmas Tree
  • Pop Diamonds
  • Cash All - Earn real money
  • Merge snack-Overfood
  • Vegas Coin Pusher
  • Crazy Cut Money
  • Lucky Cashman-Real Money&Paid
  • Lucky Slots: Real Money& Spin
  • TappyCoins
  • Pet Connect - cute pets match
  • Lucky Coin Pusher -3D
  • Money Tree Garden
  • Chips Winner
  • Mega Win Slots
  • SuperFastVPN-UnlimitedVPN
  • Magical Pet:Pop Match
  • Neutral Solitaire
  • BTC Linked
  • Lucky Dog Videos
  • Hexa Link - 2248 Connect Puzzle
  • Ganho Casual
  • Bitcoin 2 Moon
  • Pop Pop Balls
  • Fruits Legend: Farm Frenzy
  • Fruit Bubble Smash
  • BTC Fall
  • Sweet Fruit Smash
  • Funny Hoop
  • Go Break
  • Step Going
  • Funny Block
  • Squid Gem
  • Lucky Cube Blast
  • Cube Master 3D
  • Merge Crazy Bal
  • Grand Win Solitaire
  • ChipWin To 21:Merge game
  • Bubble Shooter Hero
  • Bingo Day: Lucky to Win
  • Cookie Crush
  • Winning Slot : Mystic Pharaoh
  • HexaPop Link 2248
  • Dropping Balls
  • Crazy Magic Ball
  • Bird Linked
  • BigBang PopStar - Pongs Puzzle
  • Chain One Line
  • Jewels Crush Fever - Match 3 Jewel Blast
  • Tropical Fruit Blast
  • Bubble Spinner
  • Merge hexagon jewel - Match 3
  • Random Dice
  • Jelly Connect
  • Monster Link- Match Blast
  • Block Crush
  • Birds Merge
  • Idle Dinosaurs
  • Kitty Blast: Lucky Pet 2022!
  • Go Jump
  • Knife Master
  • Macaron Match
  • Crazy Cut Money
  • Mood to Pop
  • Smash King
  • Lucky Eggs - Win Big Rewards
  • Mystery Solitaire Tycoon
  • candy kaboom
  • Dice Master: Jump Jump
  • Mega Jackpot Slot: Cash Winner
  • Dreamlike CandySweet Merge
  • Candy Winner
  • Block Puzzle
  • Desert tree: Cash Grow Game
  • Macaron Boom
  • Word Games: Big Win
  • Vegas Cash Casino
  • Cube 2048
  • Crazy Pop Tree
  • Vegas Bingo
  • Street Soccer Game
  • Real Money Slots & Spin to Win
  • Bingo County: Amazing 2022
  • Crazy Bomb
  • Cookie Macaron
  • Circus coin pusher
  • Ludo Magic
  • Mystery Miner Tycoon
  • Slots Pop!
  • Bitcoin Master
  • Happy Fruit
  • Blackjack 21: Cash Poker
  • Forest Puzzle
  • Hex Puzzle
  • 2048 Lucky Cube
  • Solitaire legend
  • Cake Master: Cream Legend
  • Crazy Fruit Crush
  • Boom Match
  • Funny Macaron
  • Cute Macaron Zumba
  • Food Merger
  • Holic Macaron
  • Dessert Match Kitchen
  • Macaron Bubble
  • Bingo Slots
  • Sea Big Bang
  • Cute Liner
  • Puppy Fruit Slice
  • Crazy Zumba Fruit
  • Funny Hex Merge
  • Cash Storm Slots: Real MoneyChatMate
  • Bingo Magic Zoo: 2022 Journey
  • Farm Blast - Match Game
  • Shake Shake Sheep
  • Cat Party
  • Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch
  • Mega Lightning Slots
  • BitCoin Connect
  • Bitcoin Master -Mine Bitcoins!
  • Solitaire Mega : Win Big
  • Lucky Aquarium
  • Happy Farm Slots-harvest & win
  • Crazy Cash Dozer
  • Maya Merge - 2248 Hexa Puzzle
  • Bank Bingo Slot
  • Lucky cube
  • Diamond Miner: Surprises
  • Foodie Tiler
  • Lucky Crush
  • Lucky Woody Match-Block Blast
  • Bingo Club-Lucky to win
  • Nice PopLink 2248
  • Tiler Master
  • Food to pop
  • Fun Block Puzzle Game 2022
  • Coin Defender
  • Cash master
  • Happy Merge Bang
  • Block BigBang
  • Dominoes - Royal Master
  • Royal Knight Slice
  • Cookie Smash
  • Candy Pop Star
  • Lucky For Happy
  • Happy 2048
  • Merge Lucky Puppies
  • Holiday 2048
  • 2248 Linked
  • Street Football Star
  • Fruit Spin Blast
  • Magic Balls
  • Joy Match 3D
  • Classic Diamond Slots: Cash
  • Super Jump
  • Slot Club
  • Lucky Tile Match: Triple Crush
  • Relx cash
  • Chain Block 3D
  • Metaverse Merge
  • Block Master - Brain Games
  • Fruit Cutting Killer
  • Gem Smash
  • Smash Master
  • Dessert Crush
  • BuzzVideo-Earn money app
  • Tunai Instan
  • ClipClaps - Reward your interest
駭客
惡意軟體
間諜軟體
資安
安卓手機

相關新聞

強化台灣資安韌性　北科大與資安院共同成立「關鍵基礎設施研發中心」
強化台灣資安韌性　北科大與資安院共同成立「關鍵基礎設施研發中心」
2023/06/06 14:08
北韓外匯收入大降　武器資金哪裡來？美：應來自網路攻擊
北韓外匯收入大降　武器資金哪裡來？美：應來自網路攻擊
2023/06/05 17:29
〈投資理財）台灣網通資安、電子通路股旺漲多 存股族還可注意什麼？
〈投資理財）台灣網通資安、電子通路股旺漲多 存股族還可注意什麼？
2023/05/14 13:53
台灣數位身分證喊卡 廠商求償5.26億元
台灣數位身分證喊卡 廠商求償5.26億元
2023/05/08 15:25
美國FBI局長：中國駭客數比FBI網路情報員多50倍
美國FBI局長：中國駭客數比FBI網路情報員多50倍
2023/04/29 16:59

更新時間 : 2023-06-09 21:17 GMT+08:00

最受歡迎

【更新】台灣板橋某幼兒園疑餵安眠藥　新北市府: 廢止設立、裁罰15萬　吉的堡終止加盟合作
【更新】台灣板橋某幼兒園疑餵安眠藥　新北市府: 廢止設立、裁罰15萬　吉的堡終止加盟合作
〈財經主筆室〉台灣少子化引發大學退場潮　你的母校還在嗎？
〈財經主筆室〉台灣少子化引發大學退場潮　你的母校還在嗎？
台灣三大學掰掰！明道大學欠薪確定停招　超過千名學生受影響
台灣三大學掰掰！明道大學欠薪確定停招　超過千名學生受影響
台灣中央氣象局: 第3號颱風「谷超」6日晚形成　預測未來朝西北移動　
台灣中央氣象局: 第3號颱風「谷超」6日晚形成　預測未來朝西北移動　
台灣3大生活圈TPASS通勤月票7/1上路　購買地點、方案一次看
台灣3大生活圈TPASS通勤月票7/1上路　購買地點、方案一次看
【案件一次看】民進黨性騷案燒出台灣Me Too 政學醫體育藝文媒體環境界全淪陷
【案件一次看】民進黨性騷案燒出台灣Me Too 政學醫體育藝文媒體環境界全淪陷
台灣預售票開賣！《蜘蛛人：穿越新宇宙》破億美金登冠軍寶座　Tom Holland最推這部《蜘蛛人》
台灣預售票開賣！《蜘蛛人：穿越新宇宙》破億美金登冠軍寶座　Tom Holland最推這部《蜘蛛人》
《小美人魚》真人版登台灣週末新片票房冠軍　網負評都指向這一點
《小美人魚》真人版登台灣週末新片票房冠軍　網負評都指向這一點
【熟女注意】《澳洲雷霆猛男秀》台灣票券火熱開賣　演出場次、票價資訊曝光！
【熟女注意】《澳洲雷霆猛男秀》台灣票券火熱開賣　演出場次、票價資訊曝光！
〈時評〉中國可能使用無人機 影響台灣2024大選
〈時評〉中國可能使用無人機 影響台灣2024大選