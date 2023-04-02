Alexa
  • En
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

南韓景福宮附近仁王山大火　已燒毀面積約32個足球場

By 葉湘宜, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2023/04/02 17:10
南韓仁王山（圖／Pixabay_Markus Winkler）

南韓仁王山（圖／Pixabay_Markus Winkler）

（台灣英文新聞／葉湘宜 綜合報導）南韓首爾市內仁王山今（2）日當地時間上午11點53分左右傳火警，目前約有14公頃面積遭燒毀，共120戶居民被疏散。

綜合韓媒報導，仁王山位於知名景點景福宮附近，上午11點53分左右傳火燒山，並在12點51分將應對等級調高至第二階段，直至下午2點30分共投入了580名消防人力，以及9架直升機在內的85台消防設備。

截至下午4點40分，消防單位表示已撲滅70%～80%的火，共0.23平方公里森林遭燒毀，相當於32個足球場面積，目前尚未確認人員傷亡。

南韓今日全國發布了乾燥警報，多數地區下午濕度降至20%以下，再加上風力也較大，導致全國各地都發生了森林大火，包含忠清南道一座位於洪城郡的山，燒毀了200公頃（2平方公里）的面積，共出動1649名消防人員，及17架直升機。

據南韓林務局網站，截至下午3點30分，全國已發生了30起火燒山事故，其中15起已撲滅。
南韓
首爾
森林大火
仁王山

相關新聞

BLACKPINK與Lady Gaga合作演出告吹？南韓保安室長疑未向尹錫悅報告遭拔官
BLACKPINK與Lady Gaga合作演出告吹？南韓保安室長疑未向尹錫悅報告遭拔官
2023/03/31 18:27
南韓已故總統全斗煥血腥鎮壓518光州運動　孫子親訪光州下跪道歉
南韓已故總統全斗煥血腥鎮壓518光州運動　孫子親訪光州下跪道歉
2023/03/31 17:21
韓日關係好轉　民眾憂開放福島水產　南韓：絕不進口
韓日關係好轉　民眾憂開放福島水產　南韓：絕不進口
2023/03/30 16:09
為達千萬旅客入境目標　台灣等22國將可免申請K-ETA入境南韓
為達千萬旅客入境目標　台灣等22國將可免申請K-ETA入境南韓
2023/03/29 17:35
南韓女性跨國婚姻最愛越南人？分析原因超意外
南韓女性跨國婚姻最愛越南人？分析原因超意外
2023/03/29 12:04

更新時間 : 2023-04-02 18:52 GMT+08:00

最受歡迎

日本富士山若爆發可於3小時內癱瘓東京　專家：何時爆發都不奇怪
日本富士山若爆發可於3小時內癱瘓東京　專家：何時爆發都不奇怪
【更新】台中房屋倒塌3罹難工人無勞保　勞動部：雇主登記有案就有職保
【更新】台中房屋倒塌3罹難工人無勞保　勞動部：雇主登記有案就有職保
【淨化心靈】《塔爾》薩滿巫師現身台灣！亞馬遜花浴、愛的可可儀式體驗魔法療癒力
【淨化心靈】《塔爾》薩滿巫師現身台灣！亞馬遜花浴、愛的可可儀式體驗魔法療癒力
南韓邪教「嬰兒花園」聲請假處分禁播「以神之名」　若不從則賠償每日25萬台幣
南韓邪教「嬰兒花園」聲請假處分禁播「以神之名」　若不從則賠償每日25萬台幣
清明連假來看花！台北陽明山竹子湖海芋盛開中　好康及交通資訊一次報你知
清明連假來看花！台北陽明山竹子湖海芋盛開中　好康及交通資訊一次報你知
【兒童節這樣玩】台北流行音樂中心體驗「一日指揮家」　超好拍氣球裝置、二手市集及樂團進駐園區
【兒童節這樣玩】台北流行音樂中心體驗「一日指揮家」　超好拍氣球裝置、二手市集及樂團進駐園區
為新北投車站慶生　台鐵推古早精緻「酒家菜」便當、4月僅7天限量販售
為新北投車站慶生　台鐵推古早精緻「酒家菜」便當、4月僅7天限量販售
「五月花號」63教會難民恐遭泰國遣返回中國 台灣立法院長籲國際速伸援！
「五月花號」63教會難民恐遭泰國遣返回中國 台灣立法院長籲國際速伸援！
普發6000選臺灣企銀　加碼抽18,888
普發6000選臺灣企銀　加碼抽18,888
零過敏原植物蛋！工研院打造台灣第一顆低碳植物荷包蛋
零過敏原植物蛋！工研院打造台灣第一顆低碳植物荷包蛋