南韓景福宮附近仁王山大火　已燒毀面積約32個足球場

（台灣英文新聞／葉湘宜 綜合報導）南韓首爾市內仁王山今（2）日當地時間上午11點53分左右傳火警，目前約有14公頃面積遭燒毀，共120戶居民被疏散。

綜合韓媒報導，仁王山位於知名景點景福宮附近，上午11點53分左右傳火燒山，並在12點51分將應對等級調高至第二階段，直至下午2點30分共投入了580名消防人力，以及9架直升機在內的85台消防設備。

截至下午4點40分，消防單位表示已撲滅70%～80%的火，共0.23平方公里森林遭燒毀，相當於32個足球場面積，目前尚未確認人員傷亡。

南韓今日全國發布了乾燥警報，多數地區下午濕度降至20%以下，再加上風力也較大，導致全國各地都發生了森林大火，包含忠清南道一座位於洪城郡的山，燒毀了200公頃（2平方公里）的面積，共出動1649名消防人員，及17架直升機。

據南韓林務局網站，截至下午3點30分，全國已發生了30起火燒山事故，其中15起已撲滅。

Wildfires in the heart of Seoul, this one on Inwangsan, another reported behind the Blue House? pic.twitter.com/IB4m4vYhoo

I’m near the fire at Inwangsan in Seoul. Lots of helicopters, plus fire trucks lined up all the way up Gaemi Maeul at the mountain’s entrance. pic.twitter.com/3NFs08tiWc