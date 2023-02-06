Alexa
  • En
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. 首頁
  2. 運動娛樂

【看起來】葛萊美獎頒獎典禮登場！設計師蕭青陽獲《最佳唱片包裝獎》　LINE TV獨家取得台灣轉播權

  140
By 劉怡均, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2023/02/06 09:31
韓國防彈少年團 (BTS) 首度入圍第葛萊美兩個獎項。（圖／LINE TV提供／Paramont授權使用）

韓國防彈少年團 (BTS) 首度入圍第葛萊美兩個獎項。（圖／LINE TV提供／Paramont授權使用）

(台灣英文新聞/娛樂組 綜合報導) 第65屆Grammy Awards頒獎典禮將在台灣時間2月6日上午9點登場，可於以下三個頻道收看。

Grammy Awards 在洛杉磯登場的Crypyo. com Area登場， Trevor Noah擔任主持人，Beyoncé 獲 9 項提名領先， Adele入圍 7項緊追在後，Beyoncé有望成為史上獲獎最多的女歌手；韓國防彈少年團 (BTS) 為首組連續三年入圍的K-POP歌手，本次也是他們首度入圍兩個獎項。

台灣設計師蕭青陽與女兒蕭君恬以專輯《淡蘭古道三部曲》獲本屆「最佳唱片包裝獎」（Best Record Package），蕭青陽18年入圍7次終於在今年順利摘金，父女倆牽著手邊走邊跳著上台領獎，蕭青陽以中文分享得獎感言，「謝謝我的祖先，謝謝淡蘭古道上的所有人。」

今年盛大的頒獎典禮由LINE取得獨家在台轉播權，LINE將分別在LINE TODAY的直播頁、LINE TODAY娛樂官方帳號LINE MUSIC官方帳號LINE TV的網站和App中同步直播。

2023 GRAMMY Awards重點獎項入圍名單

Record Of The Year
ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Album Of The Year
ABBA – ‘Voyage’
Adele – ’30’
Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’
Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Lizzo – ‘Special’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

Song Of The Year
Adele – ‘Easy On Me
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Grammy Awards
頒獎典禮
葛萊美獎
LINE

相關新聞

中國雇網軍洗版蔡英文、蘇貞昌臉書 台灣國安單位揭逾800個異常帳號
中國雇網軍洗版蔡英文、蘇貞昌臉書 台灣國安單位揭逾800個異常帳號
2023/02/04 17:31
【內有闢謠+查證工具】LINE2022年5大假訊息 綠茶加檸檬治新冠、雞蛋加色素都上榜
【內有闢謠+查證工具】LINE2022年5大假訊息 綠茶加檸檬治新冠、雞蛋加色素都上榜
2022/12/21 13:07
這些貼圖你也有嗎？台灣人最愛用LINE貼圖曝光 老人、小孩喜好大不同
這些貼圖你也有嗎？台灣人最愛用LINE貼圖曝光 老人、小孩喜好大不同
2022/12/14 20:29
買貼圖做公益！LINE攜手現代婦女基金會　號召終止言語暴力
買貼圖做公益！LINE攜手現代婦女基金會　號召終止言語暴力
2022/12/06 17:43
南韓2022MAMA頒獎典禮落幕　主辦單位遭觀眾猛吐槽　完整得獎名單公布
南韓2022MAMA頒獎典禮落幕　主辦單位遭觀眾猛吐槽　完整得獎名單公布
2022/12/01 12:23

更新時間 : 2023-02-06 11:05 GMT+08:00

最受歡迎

【更新】北京拋「恢復兩岸16個直航點」 台灣陸委會：需要對岸提供透明的資訊
【更新】北京拋「恢復兩岸16個直航點」 台灣陸委會：需要對岸提供透明的資訊
〈投資理財〉台灣水泥產業各擁商機 轉型綠能、轉投資有助營收及獲利
〈投資理財〉台灣水泥產業各擁商機 轉型綠能、轉投資有助營收及獲利
【鬆一下】Cigarettes After Sex台灣演唱會敲碗成功！日期地點搶票時間看這裡！
【鬆一下】Cigarettes After Sex台灣演唱會敲碗成功！日期地點搶票時間看這裡！
美國出動戰機擊落間諜氣球 中國撂狠話
美國出動戰機擊落間諜氣球 中國撂狠話
【假平台真詐騙】這些虛擬貨幣投資平台網站攏係假！台灣投資者災情不斷
【假平台真詐騙】這些虛擬貨幣投資平台網站攏係假！台灣投資者災情不斷
亞洲唯一！Ultra台灣首波名單驚見世界百大DJ第一名　第二波票券釋出動作要快！
亞洲唯一！Ultra台灣首波名單驚見世界百大DJ第一名　第二波票券釋出動作要快！
全球最高花燈！台北101光雕展演好壯觀　台灣燈會推薦路線解一次掌握！
全球最高花燈！台北101光雕展演好壯觀　台灣燈會推薦路線解一次掌握！
2/7起台灣放寬「0+7」自主防疫　外出免快篩、有症狀再驗
2/7起台灣放寬「0+7」自主防疫　外出免快篩、有症狀再驗
一顆氣球讓美中關係洩了氣 中國為何不用間諜衛星？
一顆氣球讓美中關係洩了氣 中國為何不用間諜衛星？
【12/1更新】南韓嘻哈廠牌AOMG終於要來了！Simon D、Loco、Gray睽違五年再來台
【12/1更新】南韓嘻哈廠牌AOMG終於要來了！Simon D、Loco、Gray睽違五年再來台