【看起來】葛萊美獎頒獎典禮登場！設計師蕭青陽獲《最佳唱片包裝獎》　LINE TV獨家取得台灣轉播權

(台灣英文新聞/娛樂組 綜合報導) 第65屆Grammy Awards頒獎典禮將在台灣時間2月6日上午9點登場，可於以下三個頻道收看。
Grammy Awards 在洛杉磯登場的Crypyo. com Area登場， Trevor Noah擔任主持人，Beyoncé 獲 9 項提名領先， Adele入圍 7項緊追在後，Beyoncé有望成為史上獲獎最多的女歌手；韓國防彈少年團 (BTS) 為首組連續三年入圍的K-POP歌手，本次也是他們首度入圍兩個獎項。
台灣設計師蕭青陽與女兒蕭君恬以專輯《淡蘭古道三部曲》獲本屆「最佳唱片包裝獎」（Best Record Package），蕭青陽18年入圍7次終於在今年順利摘金，父女倆牽著手邊走邊跳著上台領獎，蕭青陽以中文分享得獎感言，「謝謝我的祖先，謝謝淡蘭古道上的所有人。」
今年盛大的頒獎典禮由LINE取得獨家在台轉播權，LINE將分別在LINE TODAY的直播頁、LINE TODAY娛樂官方帳號、LINE MUSIC官方帳號、LINE TV的網站和App中同步直播。
2023 GRAMMY Awards重點獎項入圍名單
Record Of The Year
ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
Album Of The Year
ABBA – ‘Voyage’
Adele – ’30’
Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’
Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Lizzo – ‘Special’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’
Song Of The Year
Adele – ‘Easy On Me
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg