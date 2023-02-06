【看起來】葛萊美獎頒獎典禮登場！設計師蕭青陽獲《最佳唱片包裝獎》　LINE TV獨家取得台灣轉播權

(台灣英文新聞/娛樂組 綜合報導) 第65屆Grammy Awards頒獎典禮將在台灣時間2月6日上午9點登場，可於以下三個頻道收看。

Grammy Awards 在洛杉磯登場的Crypyo. com Area登場， Trevor Noah擔任主持人，Beyoncé 獲 9 項提名領先， Adele入圍 7項緊追在後，Beyoncé有望成為史上獲獎最多的女歌手；韓國防彈少年團 (BTS) 為首組連續三年入圍的K-POP歌手，本次也是他們首度入圍兩個獎項。

台灣設計師蕭青陽與女兒蕭君恬以專輯《淡蘭古道三部曲》獲本屆「最佳唱片包裝獎」（Best Record Package），蕭青陽18年入圍7次終於在今年順利摘金，父女倆牽著手邊走邊跳著上台領獎，蕭青陽以中文分享得獎感言，「謝謝我的祖先，謝謝淡蘭古道上的所有人。」

今年盛大的頒獎典禮由LINE取得獨家在台轉播權，LINE將分別在LINE TODAY的直播頁、LINE TODAY娛樂官方帳號、LINE MUSIC官方帳號、LINE TV的網站和App中同步直播。

2023 GRAMMY Awards重點獎項入圍名單

Record Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Album Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’

Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Lizzo – ‘Special’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

Song Of The Year

Adele – ‘Easy On Me

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg