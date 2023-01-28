【入圍名單】「媽的多重宇宙」楊紫瓊入圍奧斯卡　有望抱走小金人成為首位亞洲影后

(台灣英文新聞/娛樂組 綜合報導) 第95屆奧斯卡金像獎已於近日公布入圍名單，楊紫瓊憑著Everything Everywhere All at Once（媽的多重宇宙）入圍最佳女主角獎，有望成為首位亞洲奧斯卡影后。

Everything Everywhere All at Once去年3月上映，導演Daniel Kwan原先還不確定觀眾會買單，但沒想到反應熱烈，現入圍奧斯卡11項提名有望成為大贏家，包含最佳導演獎、最佳影片、最佳女主角及男女配角。

60歲的楊紫瓊獲最佳女主角提名，將和Cate Blanchett、夢露女星Ana de Armas、Michelle Williams角逐寶座，有望改寫影史成為首位亞洲影后。

緊追在Everything Everywhere All at Once後的作品為， All Quiet on the Western Front及The Banshees of Inisherin皆獲9項提名。

主要獎項入圍名單

最佳男主角獎

Austin Butler/ Elvis

Colin Farrell/ The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser/ The Whale

Paul Mescal/ Aftersun

Bill Nighy/ Living

最佳女主角獎

Cate Blanchett/ Tár

Ana de Armas/ Blonde

Andrea Riseborough/ To Leslie

Michelle Williams/ The Fabelmans

楊紫瓊/ Everything Everywhere All at Once

最佳導演獎

Martin McDonagh/ The Banshees of Inisherin

Dan Kwan及Daniel Scheinert/ Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg/ The Fabelmans

Todd Field/ Tár

Ruben Ostlund/ Triangle of Sadness

最佳影片獎

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking