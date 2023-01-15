尼泊爾飛機墜毀　72名乘客全部罹難

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導）尼泊爾一架客機今(15)日墜毀，機上72名乘客不幸全部罹難。

綜合外媒報導，載有72人的尼泊爾雪人航空（Yeti Air）15日從首都加德滿都（Kathmandu）飛往該國第二大城博克拉（Pokhara），途中於塞提峽谷（Seti River Gorge）墜毀。

當局表示，這是30年來最嚴重的一次墜機事件。出動上百名搜救人員。

這架失事飛機機齡15年，機上乘客有15名外籍人士，分別為5名印度人、4名俄羅斯人、2名南韓人，愛爾蘭人、澳洲人、法國人及阿根廷人各1名。

當地居民指出，半架機深墜毀在山坡上，另一半則在塞提峽谷。

Heartbreaking news. No survivors in the crash of Yeti Airlines



4 crew and 53 pax were Nepalese

The rest of the pax were 15 Indians 4 Russians 2 Korean and the rest from Australia Argentina France and Ireland



May their souls rest in peace.#aerowanderer #Nepal pic.twitter.com/OyJk7iRnH9