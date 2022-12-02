吳釗燮宴請馬歇爾基金會訪問團　訪團：盼推動深化台美歐關係

（台灣英文新聞／政治組 綜合報導）外交部長吳釗燮於1日以晚宴歡迎華府智庫「
華府智庫「德國馬歇爾基金會」訪問團１日上午前往總統府晉見蔡英文總統，晚間由外交部長吳釗燮款宴。該團該團由前美國聯邦眾議員賀德（Will Hurd, R-TX）及前德國綠黨聯邦國會議員貝克（Marieluise Beck）共同率領，
吳釗燮感謝所有訪團成員對民主台灣的支持，
外交部指出，訪團感謝我國政府熱誠接待，
外交部提及，雙方席間熱烈討論如何深化合作，
Great minds from the #US, #UK, #Germany, @Europarl_EN, #Italy & #Sweden gathered at Minister Wu’s table. In the face of #China’s continuous coercion, the visit of the @gmfus delegation demonstrates transatlantic partners’ concern & strong support for #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/cEvXi5UUgJ— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 〔 (@MOFA_Taiwan) December 1, 2022