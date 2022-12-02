吳釗燮宴請馬歇爾基金會訪問團　訪團：盼推動深化台美歐關係

（台灣英文新聞／政治組 綜合報導）外交部長吳釗燮於1日以晚宴歡迎華府智庫「 德國馬歇爾基金會」訪問團。外交部指出，該訪團集結十位來自美、德、英、法、 瑞典及歐洲議會的現任及前任議員、前美國資深官員及美、 歐智庫學者專家等，充分展現當前美、 歐政學界對台灣的關注與重視。

華府智庫「德國馬歇爾基金會」訪問團１日上午前往總統府晉見蔡英文總統，晚間由外交部長吳釗燮款宴。該團該團由前美國聯邦眾議員賀德（Will Hurd, R-TX）及前德國綠黨聯邦國會議員貝克（Marieluise Beck）共同率領， 成員包括英國下議院國防委員會主席埃爾伍德（Tobias Ellwood）、歐洲議會歐洲人民黨團副主席丹簡（Arnaud Danjean）、前美國海軍副部長戴維森（Janine Davidson）、前美國國家地理空間情報局局長夏普（Robert Sharp）、義大利智庫國際事務研究院主任托琪（Nathalie Tocci）、德國馬歇爾基金會會長康莉（Heather A. Conley）、瑞典中國研究中心主任赫斯托姆（Jerker Hellström）及德國馬歇爾基金會亞洲計畫主任葛來儀（Bonnie Glaser）。



吳釗燮感謝所有訪團成員對民主台灣的支持， 時值威權國家侵害民主國家、挑戰現有國際秩序之際， 訪團此行對強化台灣與跨大西洋民主夥伴間的交流與合作深具正面意 義。 部長並感謝美國及歐洲各國持續公開表達支持台海和平穩定的堅定立 場，以及各國議會在本年8月後無畏中國蠻橫阻擋仍絡繹來訪， 以具體行動力挺台灣並嚇阻中國冒進。我國將持續爭取美、 歐理念相近國家的支持，與民主陣營深化合作， 共同維護台海安全及印太地區的自由開放與和平穩定。



外交部指出，訪團感謝我國政府熱誠接待， 表示很榮幸能親眼見證台灣在印太地區的樞鈕地位及在全球關鍵供應 鏈扮演不可或缺的角色；同時強調， 跨大西洋夥伴與台灣強化合作與交流至關重要，在此際尤甚以往。 訪賓期盼能在返回各國後，持續討論台歐當如何共同捍衛民主價值， 並反制威權國家對國際規則及秩序的侵蝕。



外交部提及，雙方席間熱烈討論如何深化合作， 訪賓並表達對協助推動深化台美歐關係及交流對話的高度意願。

Great minds from the #US, #UK, #Germany, @Europarl_EN, #Italy & #Sweden gathered at Minister Wu’s table. In the face of #China’s continuous coercion, the visit of the @gmfus delegation demonstrates transatlantic partners’ concern & strong support for #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/cEvXi5UUgJ