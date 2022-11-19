【2023葛萊美獎入圍名單】碧昂絲入圍9項大獎 台灣2組專輯設計入圍

（台灣英文新聞 / 娛樂組 綜合報導）樂壇盛事葛萊美獎將於2023年美西時間2月5日舉行，日前公布入圍名單，西洋天后碧昂絲入圍9項大獎，她將在多項獎項中面對另外一位美聲天后愛黛兒，形成兩位大咖對決局面，而台灣在專輯設計包裝方面有2組人馬入圍，分別是蕭青陽和插畫家WHOSMiNG。
葛萊美獎（GRAMMY Awards）15日公布入圍名單，碧昂絲（Beyoncé）以年度唱片、年度專輯等九項提名制霸入圍名單，而Kendrick Lamar和愛黛兒（Adele）也分別入圍8項及7項入圍，Future、Harry Styles、Mary J. Blige、DJ Khaled等人各獲得六項提名。
至於韓國天團防彈少年（BTS），今年發行的專輯主打歌Yet To Come入圍葛萊美最佳音樂錄影帶，成為首度獲此獎項提名的韓團，而防彈少年也以與英國天團Coldplay合作的〈My Universe〉入圍「最佳流行二人組／團體表演」，讓防彈少年首度入圍葛萊美兩項大獎，顯示韓流持續在西方樂壇發揮影響力。
台灣方面，設計師蕭青陽偕女兒蕭君恬共同列名設計《Beginningless Beginning》專輯，入圍「最佳專輯設計包裝獎項」，另一位入圍的台灣設計師是WHOSMiNG，她替台灣音樂人Fann芳怡製作專輯《桃樂市》，包裝有如市場裡販售的桃子，不但唱片本體是桃子的樣貌，周圍更用交疊網狀的剪紙當作水果包裝的網套，創意十足。
2023葛萊美獎（GRAMMY Awards）入圍名單：
年度唱片 Record Of The Year
ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
年度專輯 Album Of The Year
ABBA – ‘Voyage’
Adele – ’30’
Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’
Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Lizzo – ‘Special’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’
年度歌曲 Song Of The Year
Adele – ‘Easy On Me
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’
最佳新人 Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
最佳流行歌手 Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
Bad Bunny – ‘Moscow Mule’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
最佳流行團體 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’
Coldplay & BTS – ‘My Universe’
Post Malone & Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – ‘Thank You’
Kelly Clarkson – ‘When Christmas Comes Around…’
Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’
Norah Jones – ‘I Dream Of Christmas’
Pentatonix – ‘Evergreen’
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – ‘Voyage’
Adele – ’30’
Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’
Lizzo – ‘Special’
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
Bonobo – ‘Rosewood’
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
Diplo & Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – ‘Intimidated’
Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘On My Knees’
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’
Bonobo – ‘Fragments’
Diplo – ‘Diplo’
Odesza – ‘The Last Goodbye’
Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Surrender’
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – ‘Jacob’s Ladder’
Domi & JD Beck – ‘Not Tight’
Grant Geissman – ‘Blooz’
Jeff Coffin – ‘Between Dreaming And Joy’
Snarky Puppy – ‘Empire Central’
最佳搖滾演奏 Best Rock Performance
Beck – ‘Old Man’
The Black Keys – ‘Wild Child’
Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’
Bryan Adams – ‘So Happy It Hurts’
Idles – ‘Crawl!’
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’
Turnstile – ‘Holiday’
最佳金屬演奏 Best Metal Performance
Ghost – ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’
Megadeth – ‘We’ll Be Back’
Muse – ‘Kill Or Be Killed’
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – ‘Degradation Rules’
Turnstile – ‘Blackout’
最佳搖滾歌曲 Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’
Turnstile – ‘Blackout’
The War On Drugs – ‘Harmonia’s Dream’
最佳搖滾專輯 Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – ‘Dropout Boogie’
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – ‘The Boy Named If’
Idles – ‘Crawler’
Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Mainstream Sellout’
Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Patient Number 9’
Spoon – ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’
最佳另類音樂演奏 Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Big Thief – ‘Certainty’
Florence And The Machine – ‘King’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’
最佳另類音樂專輯 Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – ‘WE’
Big Thief – ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’
Björk – ‘Fossora’
Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Cool It Down’
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – ‘Virgo’s Groove’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’
Lucky Daye – ‘Over’
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – ‘Here With Me’
Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight’
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – ‘Keeps on Fallin’’
Beyoncé – ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Snoh Aalegra – ‘Do 4 Love’
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – ‘Cuff It’
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’
PJ Morton – ‘Please Don’t Walk Away’
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – ‘Operation Funk’
Moonchild – ‘Starfuit’
Steve Lacy – ‘Gemini Rights’
Tank And The Bangas – ‘Red Balloon’
Terrace Martin – ‘Drones’
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – ‘Breezy (Deluxe)’
Lucky Daye – ‘Candy Drip’
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’
PJ Morton – ‘Watch The Sun’
Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’
Hitkidd & Glorilla – ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – ‘Beautiful’
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’
Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – ‘Die Hard’
Latto – ‘Big Energy (Live)’
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – ‘God Did’
Future – ‘I Never Liked You’
Jack Harlow – ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Heartfirst’
Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’
Miranda Lambert – ‘In His Arms’
Willie Nelson – ‘Live Forever’
Zach Bryan – ‘Something In The Orange’
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – ‘Midnight Rider’s Prayer’
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – ‘Never Wanted To Be That Girl’
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – ‘Wishful Drinking’
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – ‘Does He Love You (Revisited)’
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘Going Where The Lonely Go’
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – ‘’Til You Can’t’
Luke Combs – ‘Doin’ This’
Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’
Miranda Lambert – ‘If I Was a Cowboy’
Taylor Swift – ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)’
Willie Nelson – ‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’
Luke Combs – ‘Growin’ Up’
Maren Morris – ‘Humble Quest’
Miranda Lambert – ‘Palomino’
Willie Nelson – ‘A Beautiful Time’
Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – ‘The Passenger’
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – ‘Mantra Americana’
Mystic Mirror – ‘White Sun’
Paul Avgerinos – ‘Joy’
Will Ackerman – ‘Positano Songs’
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire – ‘Rounds (Live)’
Gerald Albright – ‘Keep Holding On’
John Beasley – ‘Cherokee/Koko’
Marcus Baylor – ‘Call Of The Drum’
Melissa Aldana – ‘Falling’
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – ‘Endangered Species’
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – ‘The Evening: Live At Apparatus’
Carmen Lundy – ‘Fade To Black’
Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Ghost Song’
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – ‘Fifty’
Samara Joy – ‘Linger Awhile’
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – ‘LongGone’
Peter Erskine Trio – ‘Live In Italy’
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – ‘New Standards, Vol. 1′
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – L’ive At The Detroit Jazz Festival’
Yellowjackets – ‘Parallel Motion’
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – ‘Bird Lives’
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows – ‘Architecture Of Storms’
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – ‘Remembering Bob Freedman’
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – ‘Center Stage’
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – ‘Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra’
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – ‘Fandango At The Wall in New York’
Arturo Sandoval – ‘Rhythm & Soul’
Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – ‘Crisálida’
Flora Purim – ‘If You Will’
Miguel Zenón – ‘Música de las Américas’
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe – ‘When I Pray’
Erica Campbell – ‘Positive
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Kingdom’
PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – ‘The Better Benediction’
Tye Tribbett – ‘Get Up’
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Chris Tomlin – ‘Holy Forever’
Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – ‘God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)’
Doe – ‘So Good’
For King & Country & Hillary Scott – ‘For God Is With Us’
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Fear Is Not My Future’
Phil Wickham – ‘Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)’
Best Gospel Album
Doe – ‘Clarity’
Maranda Curtis – ‘Die To Live’
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)’
Ricky Dillard – ‘Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)’
Tye Tribbett – ‘All Things New’
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Anne Wilson – ‘My Jesus’
Chris Tomlin – ‘Always’
Elevation Worship – ‘Lion’
Maverick City Music – ‘Breathe’
TobyMac – ‘Life After Death’
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gaither Vocal Band – ‘Let’s Just Praise The Lord’
Karen Peck & New River – ‘2:22’
Keith & Kristyn Getty – ‘Confessio – Irish American Roots’
Tennessee State University – ‘The Urban Hymnal’
Willie Nelson – ‘The Willie Nelson Family’
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’
Christina Aguilera – ‘Aguilera’
Fonseca – ‘Viajante’
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – ‘Pasieros’
Sebastián Yatra – ‘Dharma +’
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Daddy Yankee – ‘Legendaddy’
Farruko – ‘La 167’
Maluma – ‘The Love & Sex Tape’
Rauw Alejandro – ‘Trap Cake, Vol. 2’
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – ‘El Alimento’
Fito Paez – ‘Los Años Salvajes’
Gaby Moreno – ‘Alegoría’
Jorge Drexler – ‘Tinta y Tiempo’
Mon Laferte – ‘1940 Carmen’
Rosalía – ‘Motomami’
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – ‘Abeja Reina’
Christian Nodal – ‘EP #1 Forajido’
Marco Antonio Solís – ‘Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)’
Natalia Lafourcade – ‘Un Canto por México – El Musical’
Los Tigres del Norte – ‘La Reunión (Deluxe)’
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives – ‘Cumbiana II’
Marc Anthony – ‘Pa’lla Voy’
La Santa Cecilia – ‘Quiero Verte Feliz’
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – ‘Imágenes Latinas’
Tito Nieves – ‘Legendario’
Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – ‘Stompin’ Ground’
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – ‘Prodigal Daughter’
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – ‘Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)’
Fantastic Negrito – ‘Oh Betty’
Madison Cunningham – ‘Life According To Raechel’
Best Americana Performance
Asleep At the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – ‘There You Go Again’
Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – ‘The Message’
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Made Up Mind’
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’
Eric Alexandrakis – ‘Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]’
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – ‘Bright Star’
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – ‘Prodigal Daughter’
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That’
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘High And Lonesome’
Sheryl Crow – ‘Forever’
Best Americana Album
Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That…’
Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’
Dr. John – ‘Things Happen That Way’
Keb’ Mo’ – ‘Good To Be…’
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘Raise The Roof’
Best Bluegrass Album
The Del McCoury Band – ‘Almost Proud’
The Infamous Stringdusters – ‘Toward The Fray’
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – ‘Crooked Tree’
Peter Rowan – ‘Calling You From My Mountain’
Yonder Mountain String Band – ‘Get Yourself Outside’
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy – ‘The Blues Don’t Lie’
Charlie Musselwhite – ‘Mississippi Son’
Gov’t Mule – ‘Heavy Load Blues’
John Mayall – ‘The Sun Is Shining Down’
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – ‘Get On Board’
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ben Harper – ‘Bloodline Maintenance’
Edgar Winter – ‘Brother Johnny’
Eric Gales – ‘Crown’
North Mississippi Allstars – ‘Set Sail’
Shemekia Copeland – ‘Done Come Too Far’
Best Folk Album
Aoife O’Donovan – ‘Age Of Apathy’
Janis Ian – ‘The Light At The End Of The Line’
Judy Collins – ‘Spellbound’
Madison Cunningham – ‘Revealer’
Punch Brothers – ‘Hell On Church Street’
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – ‘Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live At The Getty Center)’
Natalie Ai Kamauu – ‘Natalie Noelani’
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – ‘Lucky Man’
Ranky Tanky – ‘Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – ‘Full Circle’
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid – ‘The Kalling’
Koffee – ‘Gifted’
Protoje – ‘Third Time’s The Charm’
Sean Paul – ‘Scorcha’
Shaggy – ‘Com Fly Wid Mi’
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – ‘Udhero Na’
Burna Boy – ‘Last Last’
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – ‘Gimme Love’
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – ‘Neva Bow Down’
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – ‘Bayethe’
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – ‘Queen Of Sheba’
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – ‘Between Us… (Live)’
Berklee Indian Ensemble – ‘Shuruaat’
Burna Boy – ‘Love, Damini’
Masa Takumi – ‘Sakura’
Best Children’s Music Album
Alphabet Rockers – ‘The Movement’
Divinity Roxx – ‘Ready Set Go!’
Justin Roberts – ‘Space Cadet’
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – ‘Los Fabulosos’
Wendy And DB – ‘Into The Little Blue House’
Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
Viola Davis – Finding Me
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding In Plain View
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – ‘The Closer’
Jim Gaffigan – ‘Comedy Monster’
Louis C.K. – ‘Sorry’
Patton Oswalt – ‘We All Scream’
Randy Rainbow – ‘A Little Brains, A Little Talent’
Best Musical Theatre Album
Original Broadway Cast – ‘A Strange Loop’
New Broadway Cast – ‘Caroline, Or Change’
‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – ‘Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)’
Original Broadway Cast – ‘MJ The Musical’
‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – ‘Mr. Saturday Night’
Original Broadway Cast – ‘Six: Live On Opening Night’
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Various Artists – Elvis
Various Artists – Encanto
Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, Season 4
Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick
Various Artists – West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time To Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call Of Duty: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Beyoncé – ‘Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – ‘Keep Rising (The Woman King)’
Lady Gaga – ‘Hold My Hand’
Taylor Swift – ‘Carolina’
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – ‘Nobody Like U’
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – ‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’
Danny Elfman – ‘Main Titles’
Kings Return – ‘How Deep Is Your Love’
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer -‘Scrapple From The Apple’
Remy Le Boeuf – ‘Minnesota, WI’
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – ‘2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’
Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying’
Christine McVie – ‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’
Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’
Louis Cole – ‘Let It Happen’
最佳唱片包裝 Best Recording Package
Fann – ‘Telos’
Soporus – ‘Divers’
Spiritualized – ‘Everything Was Beautiful’
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – ‘Beginningless Beginning’
Underoath – ‘Voyeurist’
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas – ‘Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)’
Danny Elfman – ‘Big Mess’
The Grateful Dead – ‘In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83’
They Might Be Giants – ‘Book’
Various Artists – ‘Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined’
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – ‘Andy Irvine / Paul Brady’
Astor Piazzolla – ‘The American Clavé Recordings’
Doc Watson – ‘Life’s Work: A Retrospective’
Harry Partch – ‘Harry Partch, 1942’
Wilco – ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)’
Best Historical Album
Blondie – ‘Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982’
Doc Watson – ‘Life’s Work: A Retrospective’
Freestyle Fellowship – ‘To Whom It May Concern…’
Glenn Gould – ‘The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions’
Wilco – ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)’
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Laura Veltz
Nija Charles
The-Dream
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Baynk – ‘Adolescence’
Father John Misty – ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’
Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’
Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)’
Ellie Goulding – ‘Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)’
The Knocks & Dragonette – ‘Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)’
Wet Leg – ‘Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)’
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun – ‘Beatitudes For A Wounded World’
The Chainsmokers – ‘Memories…Do Not Open’
Christina Aguilera – ‘Aguilera’
Jane Ira Bloom – ‘Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1’
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – ‘Divine Tides’
Best Orchestral Performance
Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – ‘John Williams: The Berlin Concert’
Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – ‘Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9’
New York Youth Symphony – ‘Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman’
Various Artists – Sila: ‘The Breath Of The World’
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – ‘Stay On It’
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – ‘Anthony Davis: X: The Life And Times Of Malcolm X’
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones’
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Eurydice’
Best Music Video
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’
BTS – ‘Yet To Come’
Doja Cat – ‘Woman’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live At The O2
Justin Bieber – Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Stor
蕭青陽與其次女蕭君恬聯手設計專輯裝幀，以蛇腹相機為概念，記錄台灣百年道路與音樂。（圖/蕭青陽Facebook）
獨立創作歌手 Fann 芳怡的專輯《Telos 桃樂市》由視覺藝術家 WHOSMiNG設計專輯包裝。（圖/截圖自Instagram）