【2023葛萊美獎入圍名單】碧昂絲入圍9項大獎 台灣2組專輯設計入圍

（台灣英文新聞 / 娛樂組 綜合報導）樂壇盛事葛萊美獎將於2023年美西時間2月5日舉行，日前公布入圍名單，西洋天后碧昂絲入圍9項大獎，她將在多項獎項中面對另外一位美聲天后愛黛兒，形成兩位大咖對決局面，而台灣在專輯設計包裝方面有2組人馬入圍，分別是蕭青陽和插畫家WHOSMiNG。

葛萊美獎（GRAMMY Awards）15日公布入圍名單，碧昂絲（Beyoncé）以年度唱片、年度專輯等九項提名制霸入圍名單，而Kendrick Lamar和愛黛兒（Adele）也分別入圍8項及7項入圍，Future、Harry Styles、Mary J. Blige、DJ Khaled等人各獲得六項提名。

至於韓國天團防彈少年（BTS），今年發行的專輯主打歌Yet To Come入圍葛萊美最佳音樂錄影帶，成為首度獲此獎項提名的韓團，而防彈少年也以與英國天團Coldplay合作的〈My Universe〉入圍「最佳流行二人組／團體表演」，讓防彈少年首度入圍葛萊美兩項大獎，顯示韓流持續在西方樂壇發揮影響力。

台灣方面，設計師蕭青陽偕女兒蕭君恬共同列名設計《Beginningless Beginning》專輯，入圍「最佳專輯設計包裝獎項」，另一位入圍的台灣設計師是WHOSMiNG，她替台灣音樂人Fann芳怡製作專輯《桃樂市》，包裝有如市場裡販售的桃子，不但唱片本體是桃子的樣貌，周圍更用交疊網狀的剪紙當作水果包裝的網套，創意十足。

2023葛萊美獎（GRAMMY Awards）入圍名單：

年度唱片 Record Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

年度專輯 Album Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’

Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Lizzo – ‘Special’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

年度歌曲 Song Of The Year

Adele – ‘Easy On Me

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

最佳新人 Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

最佳流行歌手 Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Bad Bunny – ‘Moscow Mule’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

最佳流行團體 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’

Coldplay & BTS – ‘My Universe’

Post Malone & Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – ‘Thank You’

Kelly Clarkson – ‘When Christmas Comes Around…’

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’

Norah Jones – ‘I Dream Of Christmas’

Pentatonix – ‘Evergreen’

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Lizzo – ‘Special’

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

Bonobo – ‘Rosewood’

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Diplo & Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – ‘Intimidated’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘On My Knees’

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’

Bonobo – ‘Fragments’

Diplo – ‘Diplo’

Odesza – ‘The Last Goodbye’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Surrender’

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – ‘Jacob’s Ladder’

Domi & JD Beck – ‘Not Tight’

Grant Geissman – ‘Blooz’

Jeff Coffin – ‘Between Dreaming And Joy’

Snarky Puppy – ‘Empire Central’

最佳搖滾演奏 Best Rock Performance

Beck – ‘Old Man’

The Black Keys – ‘Wild Child’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’

Bryan Adams – ‘So Happy It Hurts’

Idles – ‘Crawl!’

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’

Turnstile – ‘Holiday’

最佳金屬演奏 Best Metal Performance

Ghost – ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’

Megadeth – ‘We’ll Be Back’

Muse – ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – ‘Degradation Rules’

Turnstile – ‘Blackout’

最佳搖滾歌曲 Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’

Turnstile – ‘Blackout’

The War On Drugs – ‘Harmonia’s Dream’

最佳搖滾專輯 Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – ‘Dropout Boogie’

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – ‘The Boy Named If’

Idles – ‘Crawler’

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Patient Number 9’

Spoon – ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’

最佳另類音樂演奏 Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Big Thief – ‘Certainty’

Florence And The Machine – ‘King’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’

最佳另類音樂專輯 Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – ‘WE’

Big Thief – ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’

Björk – ‘Fossora’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Cool It Down’

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – ‘Virgo’s Groove’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’

Lucky Daye – ‘Over’

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – ‘Here With Me’

Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ’Round Midnight’

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – ‘Keeps on Fallin’’

Beyoncé – ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Do 4 Love’

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – ‘Cuff It’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’

PJ Morton – ‘Please Don’t Walk Away’

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – ‘Operation Funk’

Moonchild – ‘Starfuit’

Steve Lacy – ‘Gemini Rights’

Tank And The Bangas – ‘Red Balloon’

Terrace Martin – ‘Drones’

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – ‘Breezy (Deluxe)’

Lucky Daye – ‘Candy Drip’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

PJ Morton – ‘Watch The Sun’

Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’

Hitkidd & Glorilla – ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – ‘Beautiful’

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – ‘Die Hard’

Latto – ‘Big Energy (Live)’

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – ‘God Did’

Future – ‘I Never Liked You’

Jack Harlow – ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Heartfirst’

Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’

Miranda Lambert – ‘In His Arms’

Willie Nelson – ‘Live Forever’

Zach Bryan – ‘Something In The Orange’

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – ‘Midnight Rider’s Prayer’

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – ‘Never Wanted To Be That Girl’

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – ‘Wishful Drinking’

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – ‘Does He Love You (Revisited)’

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘Going Where The Lonely Go’

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – ‘’Til You Can’t’

Luke Combs – ‘Doin’ This’

Maren Morris – ‘Circles Around This Town’

Miranda Lambert – ‘If I Was a Cowboy’

Taylor Swift – ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)’

Willie Nelson – ‘I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die’

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’

Luke Combs – ‘Growin’ Up’

Maren Morris – ‘Humble Quest’

Miranda Lambert – ‘Palomino’

Willie Nelson – ‘A Beautiful Time’

Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – ‘The Passenger’

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – ‘Mantra Americana’

Mystic Mirror – ‘White Sun’

Paul Avgerinos – ‘Joy’

Will Ackerman – ‘Positano Songs’

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire – ‘Rounds (Live)’

Gerald Albright – ‘Keep Holding On’

John Beasley – ‘Cherokee/Koko’

Marcus Baylor – ‘Call Of The Drum’

Melissa Aldana – ‘Falling’

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – ‘Endangered Species’

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – ‘The Evening: Live At Apparatus’

Carmen Lundy – ‘Fade To Black’

Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Ghost Song’

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – ‘Fifty’

Samara Joy – ‘Linger Awhile’

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – ‘LongGone’

Peter Erskine Trio – ‘Live In Italy’

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – ‘New Standards, Vol. 1′

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – L’ive At The Detroit Jazz Festival’

Yellowjackets – ‘Parallel Motion’

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – ‘Bird Lives’

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows – ‘Architecture Of Storms’

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – ‘Remembering Bob Freedman’

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – ‘Center Stage’

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – ‘Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra’

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – ‘Fandango At The Wall in New York’

Arturo Sandoval – ‘Rhythm & Soul’

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers – ‘Crisálida’

Flora Purim – ‘If You Will’

Miguel Zenón – ‘Música de las Américas’

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe – ‘When I Pray’

Erica Campbell – ‘Positive

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Kingdom’

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls – ‘The Better Benediction’

Tye Tribbett – ‘Get Up’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Chris Tomlin – ‘Holy Forever’

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music – ‘God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)’

Doe – ‘So Good’

For King & Country & Hillary Scott – ‘For God Is With Us’

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Fear Is Not My Future’

Phil Wickham – ‘Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)’

Best Gospel Album

Doe – ‘Clarity’

Maranda Curtis – ‘Die To Live’

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – ‘Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)’

Ricky Dillard – ‘Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)’

Tye Tribbett – ‘All Things New’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Anne Wilson – ‘My Jesus’

Chris Tomlin – ‘Always’

Elevation Worship – ‘Lion’

Maverick City Music – ‘Breathe’

TobyMac – ‘Life After Death’

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gaither Vocal Band – ‘Let’s Just Praise The Lord’

Karen Peck & New River – ‘2:22’

Keith & Kristyn Getty – ‘Confessio – Irish American Roots’

Tennessee State University – ‘The Urban Hymnal’

Willie Nelson – ‘The Willie Nelson Family’

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’

Christina Aguilera – ‘Aguilera’

Fonseca – ‘Viajante’

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – ‘Pasieros’

Sebastián Yatra – ‘Dharma +’

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Daddy Yankee – ‘Legendaddy’

Farruko – ‘La 167’

Maluma – ‘The Love & Sex Tape’

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Trap Cake, Vol. 2’

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – ‘El Alimento’

Fito Paez – ‘Los Años Salvajes’

Gaby Moreno – ‘Alegoría’

Jorge Drexler – ‘Tinta y Tiempo’

Mon Laferte – ‘1940 Carmen’

Rosalía – ‘Motomami’

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – ‘Abeja Reina’

Christian Nodal – ‘EP #1 Forajido’

Marco Antonio Solís – ‘Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)’

Natalia Lafourcade – ‘Un Canto por México – El Musical’

Los Tigres del Norte – ‘La Reunión (Deluxe)’

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives – ‘Cumbiana II’

Marc Anthony – ‘Pa’lla Voy’

La Santa Cecilia – ‘Quiero Verte Feliz’

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – ‘Imágenes Latinas’

Tito Nieves – ‘Legendario’

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – ‘Stompin’ Ground’

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – ‘Prodigal Daughter’

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – ‘Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)’

Fantastic Negrito – ‘Oh Betty’

Madison Cunningham – ‘Life According To Raechel’

Best Americana Performance

Asleep At the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett – ‘There You Go Again’

Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin – ‘The Message’

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Made Up Mind’

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’

Eric Alexandrakis – ‘Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]’

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – ‘Bright Star’

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – ‘Prodigal Daughter’

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That’

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘High And Lonesome’

Sheryl Crow – ‘Forever’

Best Americana Album

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That…’

Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’

Dr. John – ‘Things Happen That Way’

Keb’ Mo’ – ‘Good To Be…’

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – ‘Raise The Roof’

Best Bluegrass Album

The Del McCoury Band – ‘Almost Proud’

The Infamous Stringdusters – ‘Toward The Fray’

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – ‘Crooked Tree’

Peter Rowan – ‘Calling You From My Mountain’

Yonder Mountain String Band – ‘Get Yourself Outside’

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – ‘The Blues Don’t Lie’

Charlie Musselwhite – ‘Mississippi Son’

Gov’t Mule – ‘Heavy Load Blues’

John Mayall – ‘The Sun Is Shining Down’

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – ‘Get On Board’

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ben Harper – ‘Bloodline Maintenance’

Edgar Winter – ‘Brother Johnny’

Eric Gales – ‘Crown’

North Mississippi Allstars – ‘Set Sail’

Shemekia Copeland – ‘Done Come Too Far’

Best Folk Album

Aoife O’Donovan – ‘Age Of Apathy’

Janis Ian – ‘The Light At The End Of The Line’

Judy Collins – ‘Spellbound’

Madison Cunningham – ‘Revealer’

Punch Brothers – ‘Hell On Church Street’

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – ‘Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live At The Getty Center)’

Natalie Ai Kamauu – ‘Natalie Noelani’

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – ‘Lucky Man’

Ranky Tanky – ‘Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – ‘Full Circle’

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid – ‘The Kalling’

Koffee – ‘Gifted’

Protoje – ‘Third Time’s The Charm’

Sean Paul – ‘Scorcha’

Shaggy – ‘Com Fly Wid Mi’

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – ‘Udhero Na’

Burna Boy – ‘Last Last’

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – ‘Gimme Love’

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – ‘Neva Bow Down’

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – ‘Bayethe’

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – ‘Queen Of Sheba’

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – ‘Between Us… (Live)’

Berklee Indian Ensemble – ‘Shuruaat’

Burna Boy – ‘Love, Damini’

Masa Takumi – ‘Sakura’

Best Children’s Music Album

Alphabet Rockers – ‘The Movement’

Divinity Roxx – ‘Ready Set Go!’

Justin Roberts – ‘Space Cadet’

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – ‘Los Fabulosos’

Wendy And DB – ‘Into The Little Blue House’

Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

Viola Davis – Finding Me

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious

J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding In Plain View

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – ‘The Closer’

Jim Gaffigan – ‘Comedy Monster’

Louis C.K. – ‘Sorry’

Patton Oswalt – ‘We All Scream’

Randy Rainbow – ‘A Little Brains, A Little Talent’

Best Musical Theatre Album

Original Broadway Cast – ‘A Strange Loop’

New Broadway Cast – ‘Caroline, Or Change’

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – ‘Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)’

Original Broadway Cast – ‘MJ The Musical’

‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast – ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

Original Broadway Cast – ‘Six: Live On Opening Night’

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – Elvis

Various Artists – Encanto

Various Artists – Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer – Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists – West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – No Time To Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call Of Duty: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Beyoncé – ‘Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo – ‘Keep Rising (The Woman King)’

Lady Gaga – ‘Hold My Hand’

Taylor Swift – ‘Carolina’

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva – ‘Nobody Like U’

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 – ‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’

Danny Elfman – ‘Main Titles’

Kings Return – ‘How Deep Is Your Love’

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer -‘Scrapple From The Apple’

Remy Le Boeuf – ‘Minnesota, WI’

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – ‘2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’

Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying’

Christine McVie – ‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer – ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’

Louis Cole – ‘Let It Happen’

最佳唱片包裝 Best Recording Package

Fann – ‘Telos’

Soporus – ‘Divers’

Spiritualized – ‘Everything Was Beautiful’

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – ‘Beginningless Beginning’

Underoath – ‘Voyeurist’

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas – ‘Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)’

Danny Elfman – ‘Big Mess’

The Grateful Dead – ‘In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83’

They Might Be Giants – ‘Book’

Various Artists – ‘Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined’

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – ‘Andy Irvine / Paul Brady’

Astor Piazzolla – ‘The American Clavé Recordings’

Doc Watson – ‘Life’s Work: A Retrospective’

Harry Partch – ‘Harry Partch, 1942’

Wilco – ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)’

Best Historical Album

Blondie – ‘Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982’

Doc Watson – ‘Life’s Work: A Retrospective’

Freestyle Fellowship – ‘To Whom It May Concern…’

Glenn Gould – ‘The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions’

Wilco – ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)’

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk – ‘Adolescence’

Father John Misty – ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)’

Ellie Goulding – ‘Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)’

The Knocks & Dragonette – ‘Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)’

Wet Leg – ‘Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)’

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun – ‘Beatitudes For A Wounded World’

The Chainsmokers – ‘Memories…Do Not Open’

Christina Aguilera – ‘Aguilera’

Jane Ira Bloom – ‘Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1’

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – ‘Divine Tides’

Best Orchestral Performance

Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams – ‘John Williams: The Berlin Concert’

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel – ‘Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9’

New York Youth Symphony – ‘Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman’

Various Artists – Sila: ‘The Breath Of The World’

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree – ‘Stay On It’

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – ‘Anthony Davis: X: The Life And Times Of Malcolm X’

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones’

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Eurydice’

Best Music Video

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

BTS – ‘Yet To Come’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Stor

蕭青陽與其次女蕭君恬聯手設計專輯裝幀，以蛇腹相機為概念，記錄台灣百年道路與音樂。（圖/蕭青陽Facebook）

獨立創作歌手 Fann 芳怡的專輯《Telos 桃樂市》由視覺藝術家 WHOSMiNG設計專輯包裝。（圖/截圖自Instagram）