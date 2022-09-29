「台灣越來越重要」美國CNN有線電視新聞國際公司　宣布開設台北分社

(台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導) CNN International (美國有線電視新聞國際公司) 宣布在台北開設新分社，
根據CNN 9/29發布的新聞稿, 在過去的12 個月，Will Ripley長駐於台灣，
Yikes! Look at this gymnasium roof collapse after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Sunday in Taiwan! Incredibly, nobody was hurt. Four people trapped in a collapsed building have also been rescued safely. We've had more than 50 quakes since a 6.4 quake in Taiwan Saturday. pic.twitter.com/AmLfuxMqYi— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) September 18, 2022
CNN International 資深副總裁及亞太區主編Ellan
「隨著世界秩序的轉變，
我們看到台灣扮演著越來越重要的角色。 在快速發展的全球地緣政治格局中，擁有一支常駐在那裡的團隊， 讓我們能夠深入了解這塊亞太地區的拼圖。 」
在搬到台北前，Ripley常駐香港，
We rarely see protests like this in China. But as 1.4 billion people continue to live in a dystopian COVID-19 alternate reality of surveillance, lockdowns, mandatory testing, these Shenzhen residents have clearly had enough. The rest of the world is moving on. Not China. @IsaCNN pic.twitter.com/hWazubVktN— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) September 27, 2022
CNN International 執行副總裁兼總經理 Mike McCarthy 說：「Will是一位傑出的記者，
台北是 CNN 在亞洲的第 8 個分社，CNN在北京、曼谷、香港、伊斯蘭堡、新德里、