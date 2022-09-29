Alexa
  • En
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

「台灣越來越重要」美國CNN有線電視新聞國際公司　宣布開設台北分社

➤台北是 CNN 在亞洲的第 8 個分社，CNN在北京、曼谷、香港、伊斯蘭堡、新德里、首爾和東京設有編輯部。➤CNN指出, 在過去的12 個月，Will Ripley長駐於台灣，對台北和北京之間日益緊張的局勢進行了長時間的報導。除獲得台灣總統蔡英文和外交部長吳釗燮的獨家專訪，並廣泛報導了美國眾議院議長南希佩洛西對台灣的爭議性訪問。

By 宇妍, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2022/09/29 12:37
圖/CNN International

圖/CNN International

(台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導) CNN International (美國有線電視新聞國際公司) 宣布在台北開設新分社，並由屢獲殊榮的高級國際記者Will Ripley常駐。

根據CNN 9/29發布的新聞稿, 在過去的12 個月，Will Ripley長駐於台灣，對台北和北京之間日益緊張的局勢進行了長時間的報導。他獲得了台灣總統蔡英文和外交部長吳釗燮的獨家專訪，並廣泛報導了美國眾議院議長南希佩洛西對台灣的爭議性訪問。

CNN International 資深副總裁及亞太區主編Ellana Lee 表示：

「隨著世界秩序的轉變，我們看到台灣扮演著越來越重要的角色。在快速發展的全球地緣政治格局中，擁有一支常駐在那裡的團隊，讓我們能夠深入了解這塊亞太地區的拼圖。 」

在搬到台北前，Ripley常駐香港，並報導了該地區的一些重大事件，包括圍繞中國網球明星彭帥的謎團、去年延遲舉辦的東京奧運會、冠狀病毒大流行和香港抗議活動。

CNN International 執行副總裁兼總經理 Mike McCarthy 說：「Will是一位傑出的記者，對複雜而重要的亞太地區有著深入的了解和理解。 CNN 的記者常駐中國大陸、香港和台灣，在我們的電視和數碼平台上提供獨一無二的策略分析和洞察力。 」

台北是 CNN 在亞洲的第 8 個分社，CNN在北京、曼谷、香港、伊斯蘭堡、新德里、首爾和東京設有編輯部。

「台灣越來越重要」美國CNN有線電視新聞國際公司　宣布開設台北分社
美國
CNN
台北分社
Will Ripley
香港

相關新聞

【更新】國安基金點出9/28亞股重挫2主因　仍看好台灣基本面•籲投資人應理性
【更新】國安基金點出9/28亞股重挫2主因　仍看好台灣基本面•籲投資人應理性
2022/09/28 15:12
赴日本弔唁安倍　賀錦麗會晤岸田譴責「中國不負責任挑釁」
赴日本弔唁安倍　賀錦麗會晤岸田譴責「中國不負責任挑釁」
2022/09/27 15:38
「挺台灣前美國務卿」龐培歐高雄演講 主張美中經貿戰略脫鉤
「挺台灣前美國務卿」龐培歐高雄演講 主張美中經貿戰略脫鉤
2022/09/27 13:40
香港《少年中國說》影片賀中國國慶 戴口罩吹笛遭訕笑 歌詞遺漏「獨立」引聯想
香港《少年中國說》影片賀中國國慶 戴口罩吹笛遭訕笑 歌詞遺漏「獨立」引聯想
2022/09/26 20:02
台灣有事 不只日本有事 南韓也別想裝沒事
台灣有事 不只日本有事 南韓也別想裝沒事
2022/09/26 17:58

更新時間 : 2022-09-29 13:37 GMT+08:00

最受歡迎

家長看過來！9/12起開學防疫新制上路　1人確診不用全班停課　快篩陰可上課
家長看過來！9/12起開學防疫新制上路　1人確診不用全班停課　快篩陰可上課
統一發票最新千萬中獎號出爐！111年7-8月特別獎：05701942
統一發票最新千萬中獎號出爐！111年7-8月特別獎：05701942
LINE詐騙再升級！「好友輔助認證」攏係假　帳號被盜難挽回
LINE詐騙再升級！「好友輔助認證」攏係假　帳號被盜難挽回
新北市開放第4劑疫苗預約囉！50歲以上可直接聯絡合約院所
新北市開放第4劑疫苗預約囉！50歲以上可直接聯絡合約院所
台北「白晝之夜」藝術家完整名單揭曉！限量消費券使用方法期限一次看
台北「白晝之夜」藝術家完整名單揭曉！限量消費券使用方法期限一次看
朴敏英新戲「月水金火木土」首播　劇中飆唱IU好日子、爆瘦模樣引粉絲擔憂
朴敏英新戲「月水金火木土」首播　劇中飆唱IU好日子、爆瘦模樣引粉絲擔憂
【分析】習近平隱身近十天　外媒關注其在中國「被軟禁」傳言
【分析】習近平隱身近十天　外媒關注其在中國「被軟禁」傳言
新光三越暌違7年再展店！台北東區「鑽石塔」年底開幕 進駐品牌一半以上全台獨家
新光三越暌違7年再展店！台北東區「鑽石塔」年底開幕 進駐品牌一半以上全台獨家
入境台灣將不用隔離！蘇貞昌： 0+7預計10/13上路　王必勝：下一步鬆綁口罩令
入境台灣將不用隔離！蘇貞昌： 0+7預計10/13上路　王必勝：下一步鬆綁口罩令
專家示警「今年是流感大年」10/1起台灣公費流感疫苗開打　新北市另擴大5類人施打
專家示警「今年是流感大年」10/1起台灣公費流感疫苗開打　新北市另擴大5類人施打