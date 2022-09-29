「台灣越來越重要」美國CNN有線電視新聞國際公司　宣布開設台北分社

(台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導) CNN International (美國有線電視新聞國際公司) 宣布在台北開設新分社， 並由屢獲殊榮的高級國際記者Will Ripley常駐。

根據CNN 9/29發布的新聞稿, 在過去的12 個月，Will Ripley長駐於台灣， 對台北和北京之間日益緊張的局勢進行了長時間的報導。 他獲得了台灣總統蔡英文和外交部長吳釗燮的獨家專訪， 並廣泛報導了美國眾議院議長南希佩洛西對台灣的爭議性訪問。

Yikes! Look at this gymnasium roof collapse after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Sunday in Taiwan! Incredibly, nobody was hurt. Four people trapped in a collapsed building have also been rescued safely. We've had more than 50 quakes since a 6.4 quake in Taiwan Saturday. pic.twitter.com/AmLfuxMqYi

CNN International 資深副總裁及亞太區主編Ellan a Lee 表示：

在搬到台北前，Ripley常駐香港， 並報導了該地區的一些重大事件， 包括圍繞中國網球明星彭帥的謎團、去年延遲舉辦的東京奧運會、 冠狀病毒大流行和香港抗議活動。

We rarely see protests like this in China. But as 1.4 billion people continue to live in a dystopian COVID-19 alternate reality of surveillance, lockdowns, mandatory testing, these Shenzhen residents have clearly had enough. The rest of the world is moving on. Not China. @IsaCNN pic.twitter.com/hWazubVktN