【俄烏戰爭第212日】俄羅斯入侵重創烏克蘭經濟　損失已達31兆元

除了人命的犧牲外, 俄羅斯侵略行動也重創烏克蘭經濟，迄今已造成近1兆美元（約台幣31兆元）損失。

By 宇妍, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2022/09/23 11:31
圖/擷取自烏克蘭政府官方推特

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭, 至9/23為止進入第212日。烏克蘭政府官員9/22表示，除了人命的犧牲外, 俄羅斯侵略行動也重創烏克蘭經濟，迄今已造成近1兆美元（約新台幣31兆元）損失。

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）的首席經濟顧問烏斯騰科（Oleg Ustenko）表示，以「直接和間接損失」計算，烏國已蒙受「「近1兆美元」」損失。

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基首席經濟顧問烏斯騰科（Oleg Ustenko, 上圖）9/22攝於德國柏林 (美聯社)

綜合美聯社與法新社報導，烏斯騰科在德國外交關係協會（German Council on Foreign Relations）於柏林主辦的一場活動中指出，這個數字相當於2月俄烏戰爭爆發前，烏國2021全年國內生產毛額（GDP）的5倍。

烏斯騰科3月時估計，俄軍入侵的前兩週，烏克蘭損失總計約為1000億美元。

當時他強調，衝突造成的破壞和流離失所導致「公共財政（ public financing）面臨重大問題」，未被戰火摧毀的公司行號，許多「無法火力全開地運作，有些每天只能營運數小時」。

根據他的說法，儘管基輔政府大幅削減開支，自戰爭爆發以來，政府每月的赤字仍高達50億歐元。到2023年，基輔預估，每月赤字將縮減到約35億歐元。

烏國政府預估，今年經濟成長將萎縮35%至40%。

烏斯騰科說，這樣的表現堪稱「1991年烏克蘭獨立以來，我國GDP最大幅度的縮減」。

The drop was the "deepest decline in our GDP that we have experienced since 1991" and the founding of the modern Ukrainian state, he added.

針對烏克蘭的困境，盟邦紛紛伸出援手，世界銀行（World Bank）、歐洲聯盟（EU）和7大工業國集團（G7）也承諾提供巨額現金援助。

更新時間 : 2022-09-23 12:38 GMT+08:00

