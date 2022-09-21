美國第七艦隊：美加軍艦聯袂通過台灣海峽　兩岸軍方這樣回應

延伸閱讀: 美國第七艦隊司令：中國若封鎖台灣•國際可能介入 他的職責是「做好萬全準備」

台灣9月最新民調: 如果中共明天對台發動戰爭，國人認為哪一方會贏？

The @USNavy 's @USSHIGGINS , in cooperation with the @RoyalCanNavy 's HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Sept. 20 (local time). #FreeandOpenIndoPacific #InternationalbyDesign Read the official statement here: https://t.co/QM7YUZmXwF pic.twitter.com/xRG8CEGuEX

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導）美軍第七艦隊指出，美國海軍、加拿大海軍各一艘軍艦於20日通過台灣海峽；我國防部今天(21日) 表示，國軍全程掌握台灣周邊海、空域相關動態，狀況均正常。

美國海軍第七艦隊在聲明中表示，美國海軍勃克級飛彈驅逐艦「希金斯號」（USS Higgins）和加拿大海軍哈利法克斯級巡防艦「溫哥華號」（HMCS Vancouver），台灣時間20日在符合國際法情況下聯袂例行性通過台灣海峽。

7th Fleet Destroyer Transits Taiwan Strait with Canadian Frigate

By U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

TAIWAN STRAIT –

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), in cooperation with Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Sept. 20 (local time) through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.

The ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. Higgins’ and Vancouver’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region.

(Sept. 20, 2022)