美國第七艦隊：美加軍艦聯袂通過台灣海峽　兩岸軍方這樣回應

The @USNavy's @USSHIGGINS, in cooperation with the @RoyalCanNavy's HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Sept. 20 (local time).#FreeandOpenIndoPacific #InternationalbyDesign— 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) September 20, 2022
Read the official statement here:https://t.co/QM7YUZmXwF pic.twitter.com/xRG8CEGuEX
（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導）美軍第七艦隊指出，美國海軍、加拿大海軍各一艘軍艦於20日通過台灣海峽；我國防部今天(21日) 表示，國軍全程掌握台灣周邊海、空域相關動態，狀況均正常。
美國海軍第七艦隊在聲明中表示，美國海軍勃克級飛彈驅逐艦「希金斯號」（USS Higgins）和加拿大海軍哈利法克斯級巡防艦「溫哥華號」（HMCS Vancouver），台灣時間20日在符合國際法情況下聯袂例行性通過台灣海峽。
7th Fleet Destroyer Transits Taiwan Strait with Canadian Frigate
By U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs
TAIWAN STRAIT –
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), in cooperation with Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Sept. 20 (local time) through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.
The ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. Higgins’ and Vancouver’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region.
(Sept. 20, 2022)
聲明中說，行經的水域符合國際法的公海航行和飛越自由適用範圍。兩艘軍艦在台灣海峽行經的水道，不在任何沿海國家領海範圍內。兩艦一同通過台海，展現美國及其盟邦和夥伴對自由開放印太地區的承諾。像這樣的合作，是雙方達成地區安全與繁榮的核心做法。
On the way to the East China Sea to begin #OpNEON, HMCS Vancouver, together with USS Higgins, transited through the Taiwan Strait. Together with our partners in the region, the United States and Canada operate for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.#CanadaUS pic.twitter.com/Q4hYmSbHjJ— Canadian Armed Forces Operations (@CFOperations) September 20, 2022
我國防部上午發布新聞稿表示，美軍一艘驅逐艦及一艘加拿大海軍護衛艦，經台灣海峽由南向北行駛。
國防部指出，通過台灣海峽北駛期間，國軍全程掌握台灣周邊海、空域相關動態，狀況均正常。
中共的回應也不讓人意外, 再度稱此為「公開炒作」之舉 (全文如下) 。
推特上有網友po出了美加軍艦通過台海時, 遭解放軍軍艦 (或是台灣軍艦) 亦步亦趨監測的情形。以及兩艘軍艦從菲律賓出發前往台灣海峽的大致路線 (如下) 。
A lively scene in Taiwan Strait on 20 Sept. USS Higgins and HMCS Vancouver followed by several Chinese warships while sailing near the median line. pic.twitter.com/T3w689yvtJ— Duan Dang (@duandang) September 21, 2022
Suspected Tracks of USS Higgins Contucting Taiwan Strait Transit pic.twitter.com/9mhJjVP45d— SCS Probing Initiative (@SCS_PI) September 21, 2022
根據中央社, 美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）報導，兩艦是在美國總統拜登接受媒體專訪時，再度提到美國將協防台灣後通過台海。
美國哥倫比亞廣播公司（CBS）節目「60分鐘」（60 Minutes）18日播出拜登（Joe Biden）專訪。他在被問及若中國武力犯台，美軍是否會出兵協防台灣時果斷回答：「會，若發生前所未有的攻擊（unprecedented attack）。」
路透社報導，近年來，美國軍艦一直執行例行性通過台灣海峽，有時英國和加拿大等盟邦軍艦也會例行性通過台海。
去年10月，美軍勃克級（Arleigh Burke-class）飛彈驅逐艦「杜威號」（USS Dewey）也曾與加拿大皇家海軍哈利法克斯級（Halifax-class）巡防艦「溫尼伯號」（HMCS Winnipeg）一同通過台海。
