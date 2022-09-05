加拿大傳10死15傷社區刺殺案 兩嫌在逃

（台灣英文新聞／張雅鈞 綜合外電報導）加拿大薩克其萬省原住民社區於當地時間4日凌晨發生多起刺殺事件，造成10人死亡15人受傷，受害人包含被鎖定對象及遭隨機攻擊，兩名嫌疑人在逃，警方擴大於鄰省搜捕。
《BBC》報導，加拿大皇家騎警（Royal Canadian Mounted Police）的布萊克莫爾（Rhonda Blackmore）於記者會上說明，警方在當地時間凌晨5時40分接獲電話，稱薩克其萬省（Saskatchewan）詹姆士史密斯克里民族（James Smith Cree Nation）發生刺傷事件，隨後又接獲多通來自不同地點的報警電話。
警方隨後該地和韋爾登（Weldon）社區找到13處案發現場及10名死者，15名傷者被送醫治療，或許還有其他受害者自行前往就醫。
警方表示，這是該省近期史上規模最大的襲擊事件之一。
布萊克莫爾也公佈兩名嫌疑犯的名字、特徵及照片，分別為達米恩．桑德森（Damien Sanderson）和邁爾斯．桑德森（Myles Sanderson），兩名嫌疑人之間的關係尚且未知，但警方相信部分受害人是嫌疑人鎖定的目標，其餘則是遭到隨機攻擊，犯案動機目前難以說清。
警方表示，兩人乘坐一輛黑色日產（Nissan）汽車逃逸，但不知是否已換車躲避追捕。當局也發布危險人員警報（Dangerous Persons Alert ），並呼籲民眾待在家中，不要載搭便車者。
有民眾通報，兩位嫌疑人出沒在薩克其萬省的首府勒吉納（Regina），距離案發地點約320公里，警方將搜查範圍進一步擴大到鄰近的亞伯達省（Alberta）與曼尼托巴省（Manitoba）。
薩克其萬省省長Scott Moe 於推特上表示，沒有任何語言可以充分描述中這種「毫無意義的暴力事件」所造成的痛苦與損失，他代表當地政府與人民向本次事件的受害者家屬及友人表達最深切的慰問，也感謝警方為逮捕嫌疑人及保護公眾所做的努力，以及向為受害者治療的醫護人員表達感謝。
There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence.— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 4, 2022
All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families.
I want to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Saskatchewan to all of the family and friends of the victims of today’s horrific attacks.— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 4, 2022
-
I also want to thank the RCMP and other police services for the efforts they are making to apprehend the attackers and protect the public, and thank all the first responders and health care professionals who are treating numerous victims.— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 4, 2022