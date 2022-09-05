Alexa
  • En
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

加拿大傳10死15傷社區刺殺案 兩嫌在逃

警方表示，這是薩克其萬省近期史上規模最大的襲擊事件之一，目前已擴大至鄰近的亞伯達省（Alberta）與曼尼托巴省（Manitoba）搜捕在逃嫌疑人。

By 張雅鈞, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2022/09/05 12:22
加拿大薩克其萬省原住民社區於當地時間4日驚傳刺殺事件，造成10人死亡15人受傷，警方公布嫌疑人相關資訊，全力圍捕。

加拿大薩克其萬省原住民社區於當地時間4日驚傳刺殺事件，造成10人死亡15人受傷，警方公布嫌疑人相關資訊，全力圍捕。

（台灣英文新聞／張雅鈞 綜合外電報導）加拿大薩克其萬省原住民社區於當地時間4日凌晨發生多起刺殺事件，造成10人死亡15人受傷，受害人包含被鎖定對象及遭隨機攻擊，兩名嫌疑人在逃，警方擴大於鄰省搜捕。

BBC》報導，加拿大皇家騎警（Royal Canadian Mounted Police）的布萊克莫爾（Rhonda Blackmore）於記者會上說明，警方在當地時間凌晨5時40分接獲電話，稱薩克其萬省（Saskatchewan）詹姆士史密斯克里民族（James Smith Cree Nation）發生刺傷事件，隨後又接獲多通來自不同地點的報警電話。

警方隨後該地和韋爾登（Weldon）社區找到13處案發現場及10名死者，15名傷者被送醫治療，或許還有其他受害者自行前往就醫。

警方表示，這是該省近期史上規模最大的襲擊事件之一。

布萊克莫爾也公佈兩名嫌疑犯的名字、特徵及照片，分別為達米恩．桑德森（Damien Sanderson）和邁爾斯．桑德森（Myles Sanderson），兩名嫌疑人之間的關係尚且未知，但警方相信部分受害人是嫌疑人鎖定的目標，其餘則是遭到隨機攻擊，犯案動機目前難以說清。

警方表示，兩人乘坐一輛黑色日產（Nissan）汽車逃逸，但不知是否已換車躲避追捕。當局也發布危險人員警報（Dangerous Persons Alert ），並呼籲民眾待在家中，不要載搭便車者。

有民眾通報，兩位嫌疑人出沒在薩克其萬省的首府勒吉納（Regina），距離案發地點約320公里，警方將搜查範圍進一步擴大到鄰近的亞伯達省（Alberta）與曼尼托巴省（Manitoba）。

薩克其萬省省長Scott Moe 於推特上表示，沒有任何語言可以充分描述中這種「毫無意義的暴力事件」所造成的痛苦與損失，他代表當地政府與人民向本次事件的受害者家屬及友人表達最深切的慰問，也感謝警方為逮捕嫌疑人及保護公眾所做的努力，以及向為受害者治療的醫護人員表達感謝。

-
加拿大
薩克其萬省
傷人事件

相關新聞

北極為俄國飛彈攻美捷徑 北約示警俄中兩國垂涎極地之軍事野心
北極為俄國飛彈攻美捷徑 北約示警俄中兩國垂涎極地之軍事野心
2022/08/27 11:02
猴痘燒入亞洲8國　日本東京出現首例感染　新加坡爆出第10例確診為台灣籍男子　
猴痘燒入亞洲8國　日本東京出現首例感染　新加坡爆出第10例確診為台灣籍男子　
2022/07/27 09:40
台灣總統府發布駐外新人事　莊碩漢駐泰國、曾厚仁駐加拿大
台灣總統府發布駐外新人事　莊碩漢駐泰國、曾厚仁駐加拿大
2022/06/13 20:10
菸盒警示不夠力 加拿大擬在一根根香菸上加警語
菸盒警示不夠力 加拿大擬在一根根香菸上加警語
2022/06/11 18:04
中共軍機挑釁頻頻 北京在玩什麼把戲？專家剖析：不要命的最大
中共軍機挑釁頻頻 北京在玩什麼把戲？專家剖析：不要命的最大
2022/06/11 15:55

更新時間 : 2022-09-05 13:37 GMT+08:00

最受歡迎

新北市開放第4劑疫苗預約囉！50歲以上可直接聯絡合約院所
新北市開放第4劑疫苗預約囉！50歲以上可直接聯絡合約院所
台灣9月3日新增32,529例新冠肺炎本土確診、42例死
台灣9月3日新增32,529例新冠肺炎本土確診、42例死
【9/2台灣本土+33483　死亡+36】BA.5疫情升溫　連4天新增破3萬例
【9/2台灣本土+33483　死亡+36】BA.5疫情升溫　連4天新增破3萬例
僅賣21天！台灣麥當勞首見「植物肉漢堡」 民眾：吃起來就像大麥克
僅賣21天！台灣麥當勞首見「植物肉漢堡」 民眾：吃起來就像大麥克
「全球最酷街道」台灣這一條路上榜！英週刊：街區小巷台北沒人比得上
「全球最酷街道」台灣這一條路上榜！英週刊：街區小巷台北沒人比得上
台灣逾48萬人面臨長新冠　康復後仍會頭痛、四肢麻木、注意力不集中恐是神經系統出問題
台灣逾48萬人面臨長新冠　康復後仍會頭痛、四肢麻木、注意力不集中恐是神經系統出問題
家長看過來！9/12起開學防疫新制上路　1人確診不用全班停課　快篩陰可上課
家長看過來！9/12起開學防疫新制上路　1人確診不用全班停課　快篩陰可上課
吃貨注意！郭靜投資「麻十七」插旗台北101美食街　預告粉絲見面會獻唱新歌
吃貨注意！郭靜投資「麻十七」插旗台北101美食街　預告粉絲見面會獻唱新歌
漂浮的海上「龍骨」 波浪發電能源新亮點
漂浮的海上「龍骨」 波浪發電能源新亮點
網路詐騙假借台灣義美食品推低脂蕎麥麵　品牌發布聲明澄清網揪兩大盲點
網路詐騙假借台灣義美食品推低脂蕎麥麵　品牌發布聲明澄清網揪兩大盲點