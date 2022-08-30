Alexa
布蕾波恩：台灣有總統、是獨立國家

稍早她再度推文強調共產中國稱霸全球的意圖昭然若揭，與台灣以及全球熱愛自由的夥伴站在一起相當重要。

By 政治組, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2022/08/30 10:20
美國聯邦參議員布蕾波恩（Marsha Blackburn）（圖／中央社）

（台灣英文新聞／政治組 綜合報導）上週訪台灣美國聯邦參議員布蕾波恩美東時間29日接受美媒專訪表示，中國清楚展現稱霸世界的目標，而台灣有自己的總統、軍隊及憲法，是個獨立國家；台灣盼與美國及西方國家建立更多連結，「美國需要台灣這個盟友」。

本月25日到27日訪問台灣的共和黨籍參議員布蕾波恩（Marsha Blackburn），接受福斯財經新聞網（Fox Business Network）採訪，談及上週出訪台灣和斐濟、索羅門群島、巴布亞紐幾內亞等3個太平洋島國。

她也在推特上分享訪問內容，表示外界必須認知到台灣是個已經宣布獨立的國家，並指台灣有憲法、總統、內閣及軍隊，他們珍惜自己的獨立。布蕾波恩也提到，台灣與美國共享民主、自由及外交目標，希望與美國及西方國家建立更多連結，這是件好事，美國也需要台灣這個強健盟友。

稍早她再度推文分享與福斯新聞台連線的談話內容，強調共產中國稱霸全球的意圖昭然若揭，與台灣以及全球熱愛自由的夥伴站在一起相當重要。
更新時間 : 2022-08-30 17:56 GMT+08:00

