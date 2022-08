歐洲爆紅海象遭挪威「安樂死」、輿論嘩然　專家：別無他法

(台灣英文新聞/李昱德 綜合外電報導) 挪威首都奧斯陸峽灣(Oslofjorden)意外爆紅的動物明星海象弗蕾亞(Freya),在當局衡量觀光客與牠接觸的距離過近,且不聽勸阻、隨時可能發生危險的情況下,於8月14日將其安樂死,引發外界譁然。然而,這究竟是否可以避免呢?

海象弗蕾亞(Freya)之死, 引起兩極化反應 (美聯社)

The murder of Freya is barbaric. A beautiful animal who was doing no harm & would have moved on eventually. Shame on officials for killing her & the selfish idiots who continued to ignore the warnings. Animals are not a attraction for your entertainment.#FreyaTheWalrus pic.twitter.com/KhfNOGVbbw