裴洛西經菲律賓訪台？ 美前官員分析：訪大馬後非正式中途停留

（台灣英文新聞／國際組 綜合報導）美國眾議院議長裴洛西率領國會代表團訪問亞洲，儘管官方行程必並未列入台灣，外媒仍有傳言可能訪台。據信代表團專機已於今（1）日飛抵新加坡，前美國國防官員唐安竹則預期，訪團將在訪問馬來西亞後，以非正式方式中途停留台灣。

裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）率國會訪團展開亞洲行，預計將前往新加坡、馬來西亞、南韓和日本，是否突襲訪台成關注焦點，外界透過飛航追蹤網站「flightradar24」關注訪團專機動向，據信為該團專機的「SPAR19」於今晨4點21分在新加坡的巴耶利峇空軍基地（Paya Lebar Air Base）降落，裴洛西是否在該機上仍有待進一步確認。

據新加坡外交部證實，裴洛西將於8月1、2日訪問星國，拜會新加坡總理李顯龍（Lee Hsien Loong）、總統哈莉瑪（Halimah Yacob），並將與多名內閣部長會面。綜合裴洛西辦公室以及新加坡美國商會公布資訊指出，議長將於1日於新加坡出席公開活動，包括新加坡美國商會於下午4點舉辦的智慧城市雞尾酒會。

《法國國際廣播電台》 (Radio France internationale）30日曾引述消息人士指出，裴洛西將於4日經菲律賓克拉克美國空軍基地訪問台灣，並於首都台北面會蔡英文總統，並於5日飛抵東京橫田美國空軍基地，後與岸田文雄首相會面並參加特別國會舉行的安倍悼念會。上述消息並未獲得官方證實。

中央社報導，曾於2011年至2018年擔任美國國防部中國、台灣和蒙古辦公室主任的唐安竹（Drew Thompson）31日在推特上表示，儘管台灣並未別列入公開訪問行程中，但這並不代表國會代表團「不會在非官方的基礎上停留台灣」；這樣的作法符合美國「一中政策」。

唐安竹認為，上述作法考量北京關切，但並非「屈服」（capitulation）。中國希望看到台灣被排除在正式議程之外，也不和其他主權國家並列。

他預期，訪團可能會在訪問馬來西亞之後，以非正式方式中途停留台灣。

至於之前屢屢放狠話的中國將如何反應，他認爲，大批共機架次侵擾台灣的防空識別區（ADIZ）、派出偵察機到台灣周圍是目前比較可能的反應。

