裴洛西經菲律賓訪台？ 美前官員分析：訪大馬後非正式中途停留

裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）率國會訪團展開亞洲行，預計將前往新加坡、馬來西亞、南韓和日本，是否突襲訪台成關注焦點。

By 國際組, 台灣英文新聞
2022/08/01 11:03
美國前國防官員唐安竹（Drew Thompson）認為，美國眾議院長裴洛西有可能在訪問大馬後以非正式方式中途停留台灣。（圖／美聯社）

（台灣英文新聞／國際組 綜合報導）美國眾議院議長裴洛西率領國會代表團訪問亞洲，儘管官方行程必並未列入台灣，外媒仍有傳言可能訪台。據信代表團專機已於今（1）日飛抵新加坡，前美國國防官員唐安竹則預期，訪團將在訪問馬來西亞後，以非正式方式中途停留台灣。

裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）率國會訪團展開亞洲行，預計將前往新加坡、馬來西亞、南韓和日本，是否突襲訪台成關注焦點，外界透過飛航追蹤網站「flightradar24」關注訪團專機動向，據信為該團專機的「SPAR19」於今晨4點21分在新加坡的巴耶利峇空軍基地（Paya Lebar Air Base）降落，裴洛西是否在該機上仍有待進一步確認。

據新加坡外交部證實，裴洛西將於8月1、2日訪問星國，拜會新加坡總理李顯龍（Lee Hsien Loong）、總統哈莉瑪（Halimah Yacob），並將與多名內閣部長會面。綜合裴洛西辦公室以及新加坡美國商會公布資訊指出，議長將於1日於新加坡出席公開活動，包括新加坡美國商會於下午4點舉辦的智慧城市雞尾酒會。

法國國際廣播電台》 (Radio France internationale）30日曾引述消息人士指出，裴洛西將於4日經菲律賓克拉克美國空軍基地訪問台灣，並於首都台北面會蔡英文總統，並於5日飛抵東京橫田美國空軍基地，後與岸田文雄首相會面並參加特別國會舉行的安倍悼念會。上述消息並未獲得官方證實。

中央社報導，曾於2011年至2018年擔任美國國防部中國、台灣和蒙古辦公室主任的唐安竹（Drew Thompson）31日在推特上表示，儘管台灣並未別列入公開訪問行程中，但這並不代表國會代表團「不會在非官方的基礎上停留台灣」；這樣的作法符合美國「一中政策」。

唐安竹認為，上述作法考量北京關切，但並非「屈服」（capitulation）。中國希望看到台灣被排除在正式議程之外，也不和其他主權國家並列。

他預期，訪團可能會在訪問馬來西亞之後，以非正式方式中途停留台灣。

至於之前屢屢放狠話的中國將如何反應，他認爲，大批共機架次侵擾台灣的防空識別區（ADIZ）、派出偵察機到台灣周圍是目前比較可能的反應。
