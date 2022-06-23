林環牆揭英國法庭最新判決：LSE提供台灣資訊「可能不準確」

（台灣英文新聞 / 政治組 綜合報導）旅美學者林環牆22日在臉書上公布英國行政法庭的判決書，法官麥肯納（Judge Alison Mckenna）指英國資訊特任官辦公室（ICO）「錯誤地處理」獨立媒體記者理查森要求倫敦政經學院（LSE）提報蔡英文的「博士口試委員」及「博士口試報告」的申訴，而學校必須在28天內重新回覆理查森的請求。
針對蔡英文宣稱在1982年、僅以不到二年的時間取得英國倫敦政經學院的法學博士學位的真假疑雲，獨立記者理查生2021年向英國行政法院所提的申訴，時隔半年，理查生20日收到英國一審行政法庭承審法官麥肯納女士的判決書。
林環牆指出，一審做了兩項判決：第一、行政法庭發現英國ICO去年11月26日所發出的裁決通知（IC-109451-SIM2）是錯誤的；第二、LSE必須在28天內重新回覆理查森的揭露「博士口試委員」及「口試報告」的請求。
林環牆認為該判決「間接認證」LSE法務主管海恩先生（Kevin Haynes）以不實物證提供予台灣。
林環牆提出判決文摘錄，期望台灣的司法界與媒體界能夠給與更多關注：
- LSE證實蔡英文的學生檔案有278頁。在她的檔案裡，有一封信，信裡面有一個人似乎自稱是蔡英文的口試委員之一。但此一資訊是否正確，並沒有來自倫敦大學官方通知的證實，而且這封信沒有任何其他口試委員的訊息。[判決文：LSE confirmed to the Tribunal that it holds President Tsai’s student file, comprising 278 pages. It stated that there is a letter on this file in which a person appears to self-identify as one of the Viva examiners, but that it has no official notification from University of London whether this information was correct, and it holds no information on the identity of the co-examiner.]
- LSE 在海恩先生2020年12月16日電郵所提供的訊息可能不準確 [判決文：... the information provided by LSE in that email was “likely inaccurate. ..." ]
- 理查森曾提交海恩先生2020年12月16日電郵給英國ICO，但英國ICO並未就此徵詢LSE，顯然仍無法確認這份電郵的來源處 [判決文：The 16 December 2020 email was provided by the Appellant to the Information Commissioner’s Office during its investigation, but it did not ask LSE about it, apparently being uncertain of its provenance.]