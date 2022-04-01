斯里蘭卡每天大停電超過10小時　民眾怒上街頭首都實施宵禁

(台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導) 斯里蘭卡警方1日起在首都可倫坡多處實施宵禁。

路透社報導，數百名斯里蘭卡民眾走上街頭抗議政府處理國家糟糕的經濟危機，試圖闖進總統拉賈帕克薩的住宅，抗議越演越烈變成暴力事件。

人口2,200萬的斯里蘭卡正深陷獨立後最嚴重的經濟衰退，民眾每天面臨13小時的停電，因為政府沒有足夠的外匯購買燃料。

正當斯里蘭卡政府尋找解決方案時，國際貨幣基金組織(The International Monetary Fund)近日著手準備和斯里蘭卡當局討論可行的貸款計畫。

斯里蘭卡電力部長帕維特拉·萬尼亞拉奇 (Pavithra Wanniarachchi)表示， 政府為了節省電力關掉路燈，因為持續的柴油短缺，導致更多停電及停滯的股票金融交易。

