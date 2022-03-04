Alexa
英國首相與烏克蘭總統通話　擬召開緊急聯合國大會

By 國際組, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2022/03/04 12:40
聯合國大會2日以壓倒性票數要求俄羅斯無條件撤軍。（圖取自twitter.com/UN）

(台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導)英國首相強生(Boris Johnson) 和烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）通話後，計畫將召開緊急會議。

歐洲最大的烏克蘭的札波羅熱（Zaporizhzhia）核電廠今日受到俄國軍隊全面攻擊引發火災，烏克蘭當局表示，已確保核電廠安全。

外媒報導，英國首相強生在推特發文表示已和烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基通話討論嚴重的情況，「俄羅斯必須立即停止對發電廠的攻擊，並允許緊急服務不受限進入該地。」

在兩位領導人通話後，強生辦公室發布聲明表示，英國會盡全力確保情況不會惡化，「俄國總統普丁魯莽的行為很有可能直接威脅歐洲的安全。」

聲明指出，強生將在接下來的數小時內尋求聯合國安全理事會( (United Nations Security Council))召開緊急。

聯合國大會2日以壓倒性票數通過決議，譴責俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭，要求莫斯科無條件撤軍。結果出爐時，在場代表紛紛起立鼓掌。
