【快訊】美國國防部長確診COVID-19　應屬突破性感染•症狀輕微

奧斯汀指出，醫生告訴他，由於他已完整接種疫苗，並在10月初注射追加劑, 因此症狀不致太嚴重。

By 宇妍, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2022/01/03 09:35
圖右為美國國防部長Lloyd Austin(美聯社12/31/2021檔案照片) 

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）美國國防部長奧斯汀（Lloyd Austin）美東時間２日表示，他因為出現症狀接受篩檢，結果為陽性。他表示，自己目前症狀輕微，但會依循美國疾病管制暨預防中心（CDC）準則，在家自我隔離5天。

奧斯汀指出，醫生告訴他，由於他已完整接種疫苗（ fully vaccinated status），並在10月初接種追加劑, 因此症狀不致太嚴重, 他覺得非常欣慰與感激。

他強調, 美國軍方人員也須切實接種以維持戰力, 他同時鼓勵大家也接種追加劑。·
Lloyd Austin
美國
國防部長
確診
covid19

