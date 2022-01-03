【快訊】美國國防部長確診COVID-19　應屬突破性感染•症狀輕微

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）美國國防部長奧斯汀（Lloyd Austin）美東時間２日表示，他因為出現症狀接受篩檢，結果為陽性。他表示，自己目前症狀輕微，但會依循美國疾病管制暨預防中心（CDC）準則，在家自我隔離5天。

奧斯汀指出，醫生告訴他，由於他已完整接種疫苗（ fully vaccinated status），並在10月初接種追加劑, 因此症狀不致太嚴重, 他覺得非常欣慰與感激。

I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions. 1/7