歐巴馬私心推薦年度歌曲、書籍、電影！最愛聽納斯小子、卡蒂B

（台灣英文新聞 / 林于雯 綜合報導）美國前總統歐巴馬（Barack Obama）年末都會分享自己今年最愛的歌曲、書籍和電影，在他17日公布的名單中，可見饒舌歌手納斯小子及卡蒂B的音樂，同時他也愛看愛情歌舞劇西城故事 (West Side Story)。
「藝術總是能支撐和滋養靈魂，但對我來說，在這個疫情爆發的一年裡，音樂和故事更加至關重要——當我們被迫待在家中，藝術便是串連彼此的一種方式。」歐巴馬在推特的發文中寫道。
接著歐巴馬公布他的年度音樂播放列表，其中包含流行歌手納斯小子（Lil Nas X）及卡蒂B（Cardi B）的音樂，分別是Montero和Rumors，另外也有Mitski歌曲The Only Heartbreaker，Jon Batiste的Freedom和Brandi Carlile的Broken Horses。
名單中歌曲曲風多變，有時下年輕人在聽的流行歌，也有搖滾鄉村風格，不過多是輕快、富有節奏感，符合歐巴馬歷年來聽音樂的喜好。
在電影部分，歐巴馬會與家人一起收看《猶大與黑彌賽》(Judas and the Black Messiah) 、愛情歌舞劇《西城故事》 (West Side Story)以及時代劇情片《最後的決鬥》(The Last Duel) 。
最後，歐巴馬今年最愛的書籍包含Anthony Doerr的Cloud Cuckoo Land、Patrick Radden Keefe的Empire of Pain、Michelle Zauhner的Crying in H Mart，以及Katie Kitamura的Intimacies。
這些書籍描寫的主題相當多元，像Crying in H Mart是講述少數亞裔在美生活的困境，而Empire of Pain則是揭開普渡製藥總舵手薩克勒家族三代秘史等。
完整的歐巴馬年度推薦名單如下。
I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist. pic.twitter.com/g6kBzAbrZG— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2021
Next up are my favorite movies of the year. Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/peFGiaTvby— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 16, 2021
Over the next few days, I'll share my annual list of favorite books, music, and movies. Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year. I'll start by sharing some of my favorite books of 2021: pic.twitter.com/Ewo2sIc7WM— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2021