歐巴馬私心推薦年度歌曲、書籍、電影！最愛聽納斯小子、卡蒂B

（台灣英文新聞 / 林于雯 綜合報導）美國前總統歐巴馬（Barack Obama）年末都會分享自己今年最愛的歌曲、書籍和電影，在他17日公布的名單中，可見饒舌歌手納斯小子及卡蒂B的音樂，同時他也愛看愛情歌舞劇西城故事 (West Side Story)。

「藝術總是能支撐和滋養靈魂，但對我來說，在這個疫情爆發的一年裡，音樂和故事更加至關重要——當我們被迫待在家中，藝術便是串連彼此的一種方式。」歐巴馬在推特的發文中寫道。

接著歐巴馬公布他的年度音樂播放列表，其中包含流行歌手納斯小子（Lil Nas X）及卡蒂B（Cardi B）的音樂，分別是Montero和Rumors，另外也有Mitski歌曲The Only Heartbreaker，Jon Batiste的Freedom和Brandi Carlile的Broken Horses。

名單中歌曲曲風多變，有時下年輕人在聽的流行歌，也有搖滾鄉村風格，不過多是輕快、富有節奏感，符合歐巴馬歷年來聽音樂的喜好。

在電影部分，歐巴馬會與家人一起收看《猶大與黑彌賽》(Judas and the Black Messiah) 、愛情歌舞劇《西城故事》 (West Side Story)以及時代劇情片《最後的決鬥》(The Last Duel) 。

最後，歐巴馬今年最愛的書籍包含Anthony Doerr的Cloud Cuckoo Land、Patrick Radden Keefe的Empire of Pain、Michelle Zauhner的Crying in H Mart，以及Katie Kitamura的Intimacies。

這些書籍描寫的主題相當多元，像Crying in H Mart是講述少數亞裔在美生活的困境，而Empire of Pain則是揭開普渡製藥總舵手薩克勒家族三代秘史等。

完整的歐巴馬年度推薦名單如下。

I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist. pic.twitter.com/g6kBzAbrZG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2021

Next up are my favorite movies of the year. Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/peFGiaTvby — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 16, 2021