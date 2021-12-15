立陶宛宣布召回駐中國臨時代辦等19人　台灣外交部：謹向立陶宛政府表達最崇高敬意

（台灣英文新聞／國際組 綜合報導）立陶宛外交部15日發表聲明稱，他們已召回該國目前駐中國最高級別外交官，回國述職，駐中國大使館工作暫時以「遠距操作」 。

綜合路透與德國之聲的報導，一名外交圈消息人士稱，19名立陶宛使館人員及家屬已離開北京飛往巴黎。另一位知情人士稱，此舉是出於「安全顧慮」, 也是對「(中國) 恫嚇」的回應。

立陶宛駐中國臨時代辦恰皮耶尼（Audra Ciapiene）也是周三離開北京的19人之一。立陶宛已於9月召回了其駐中國大使。

中國外交部未立即對相關問詢回應置評。

針對立陶宛外交部發表聲明，召回駐中國臨時代辦及立國使館人員返國，館務並改成遠端運作事，我外交部發言人歐江安表示:

11月18日，立陶宛不顧中方抗議，允許台灣當局設立「駐立陶宛台灣代表處」。台灣代表處在維爾紐斯成立數天後，中國調降了與立陶宛之間的外交級別，將其駐華大使館降為代辦處。

路透報導稱，立陶宛駐北京大使館原址周三（12月15日）顯得空無一人。敲門或打電話都沒有人回應。一天前拍攝的一張照片顯示，其門前被放置了兩束鮮花。

在立陶宛與中國的爭端中，美國公開表示支持立陶宛。這也加劇了華盛頓與北京之間的緊張關系。

據路透報導，立陶宛外交部此前表示，若能達成互惠互利的約定，有意願繼續與中國進行對話並恢復大使館的職能。

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that Lithuania's Chargé d’affaires ad interim in China Audra Čiapienė returns to Vilnius for consultations.

Currently, discussions are ongoing on the technical aspects of the operation of Lithuania’s diplomatic representation in China and China’s representation in Lithuania pending China’s decision to renew the accreditation of Lithuanian diplomats in China.

In the absence of a substitute diplomat in Beijing, Lithuanian Embassy to China will continue its operations remotely.

As before, consular services to Lithuanian citizens in China will continue to be provided remotely, albeit in limited capacity.

Lithuania is ready to continue the dialogue with China and restore the functions of the Embassy to their full extent once a mutually beneficial agreement has been reached.

(資料來源: 立陶宛外交部官網)