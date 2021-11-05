美國核動力攻擊潛艦•南海撞擊事件　第七艦隊下令開除艦長、副艦長等3名高階幹部

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）美國1艘核動力攻擊潛艦「康乃狄克號」10月2日在印太地區國際海域航行時，撞擊到海底山，經海軍調查認為這次事故原可避免，4日下令將艦長、副艦長和1名高階幹部開除。

本周二(11月2日) ，中國外交部再度呼籲美國公布這起事件的更多細節，例如航行目的與撞擊發生的確實地點，以及是否有核子外洩汙染海洋環境等情況。

海軍在4日發布的消息指出，這艘潛艦在具有主權爭議的南海發生事故後，經海軍調查後由美軍第七艦隊指揮官湯瑪斯中將(Vice Adm. Karl Thomas) 下令艦長艾爾吉拉尼（Cameron Aljilani）和另2名高階幹部去職。

艾爾吉拉尼的職務已由海軍上校懷特 (Capt. John Witte)暫代。

美軍海狼級核動力潛艦「康乃狄克號」（USS Connecticut; SSN-22) 10月2日發生撞擊後受損，被迫浮出海面航行1週返抵關島。

第七艦隊聲明指出，湯瑪斯中將認為「若當時判斷正確、謹慎決策，且遵守航行計畫、監測執行和風險管理之必要程序，或可避免意外發生。」

“ Thomas determined sound judgement, prudent decision-making, and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident,” reads a statement from the Navy. (USNI NEWS)

海軍同時宣布，受損的「康乃狄克號」在關島經過評估後，將回到華盛頓州的布雷默頓（Bremerton）潛艦基地進行維修。

美國海軍上週指出，調查顯示這艘核潛艦在印太地區的南海水域潛航時，撞擊到1座地圖上沒標明的「海底山」(uncharted underwater seamount)。根據報導，潛艦上共11名船員受傷，且前壓載艙(ballast tanks) 受損，但核動力裝置無礙。

The following is the complete statement from the Navy.

(美國海軍完整聲明如下)

Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, relieved Cmdr. Cameron Aljilani as commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Cashin as Executive Officer, and Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rodgers as Chief of the Boat, of Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22), on Nov. 04, 2021, due to loss of confidence. Thomas determined sound judgement, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident.

Capt. John Witte will assume duties as interim Commanding Officer. Cmdr. Joe Sammur will assume duties as interim Executive Officer. Command Master Chief Paul Walters will assume duties as interim Chief of the Boat.

USS Connecticut remains in Guam while undergoing damage assessment and will return to Bremerton, Washington for repairs.