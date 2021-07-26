倫敦暴雨成洪水 民眾街上划獨木舟

（中央社倫敦25日綜合外電報導）英國首都倫敦週日受強降雨侵襲導致市區積水，地鐵站紛紛關閉，路上行人與車輛受困，更有民眾划獨木舟代步，當局已對部分地區發佈洪水警報。
BBC、Sky News報導，因雷雨帶籠罩英格蘭東南部上空，倫敦週日天降暴雨，英國氣象局針對倫敦與周邊地區發布雷暴「琥珀警報」（amber warning），部分地區降雨量預估將達100毫米，近乎為7月平均降雨的一倍。
Torrential showers and ⚠️ #thunderstorms ⚠️ will continue to affect parts of southeast England for the next few hours— Met Office (@metoffice) July 25, 2021
There are already reports of localised flooding
Take care and allow extra time if you have to travel
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/pB1b8xHzL4
報導指出，由于暴雨導致水位迅速上升，數十條道路淹水，造成交通困難、車輛泡水，民眾甚至被迫棄車徒步。 消防單位指出，週日在數小時內就接獲約300通報案電話，多半是關於地下室或道路積水。英國環境署也對倫敦伍斯特公園和西巴恩斯一帶發布兩次洪水警告，針對首都其他大部分地區也陸續發布14個洪水警報。
LOOK: A car submerged in floodwater on the North Circular A406 in London, near South Woodford. Traffic is backing up in both directions. #londonflooding #londonthunderstorms pic.twitter.com/JWnXazeDWD— Howard Johnson (@Howardrjohnson) July 25, 2021
許多民眾將街道積水、公車涉水而過等當地現況發布到社群網站上，其中在倫敦哈克尼區（Hackney）的伊麗莎白二世奧林匹克公園（Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park） 地鐵站大淹水到出不了站只能關閉，甚至有民眾苦中作樂，在淹水的街道上划起紅色獨木舟。警方則表示「目前正在處理東區淹大水」，並警告水淹隧道與圓環。
When you need to travel back home, but forgot to pack your swimming trunks 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕 #LondonFlooding pic.twitter.com/st8PMeuxSF— Syed 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕 (@Drakeswriter1) July 25, 2021
Making the most of the #ClimateCrisis in #hackneywick #LondonFlooding pic.twitter.com/1h5I6PXQsj— Amber van Boost (@vanbooost) July 25, 2021