倫敦暴雨成洪水 民眾街上划獨木舟

（中央社倫敦25日綜合外電報導）英國首都倫敦週日受強降雨侵襲導致市區積水，地鐵站紛紛關閉，路上行人與車輛受困，更有民眾划獨木舟代步，當局已對部分地區發佈洪水警報。

BBC、Sky News報導，因雷雨帶籠罩英格蘭東南部上空，倫敦週日天降暴雨，英國氣象局針對倫敦與周邊地區發布雷暴「琥珀警報」（amber warning），部分地區降雨量預估將達100毫米，近乎為7月平均降雨的一倍。

Torrential showers and ⚠️ #thunderstorms ⚠️ will continue to affect parts of southeast England for the next few hours



There are already reports of localised flooding



Take care and allow extra time if you have to travel



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/pB1b8xHzL4 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 25, 2021

報導指出，由于暴雨導致水位迅速上升，數十條道路淹水，造成交通困難、車輛泡水，民眾甚至被迫棄車徒步。 消防單位指出，週日在數小時內就接獲約300通報案電話，多半是關於地下室或道路積水。英國環境署也對倫敦伍斯特公園和西巴恩斯一帶發布兩次洪水警告，針對首都其他大部分地區也陸續發布14個洪水警報。

LOOK: A car submerged in floodwater on the North Circular A406 in London, near South Woodford. Traffic is backing up in both directions. #londonflooding #londonthunderstorms pic.twitter.com/JWnXazeDWD — Howard Johnson (@Howardrjohnson) July 25, 2021

許多民眾將街道積水、公車涉水而過等當地現況發布到社群網站上，其中在倫敦哈克尼區（Hackney）的伊麗莎白二世奧林匹克公園（Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park） 地鐵站大淹水到出不了站只能關閉，甚至有民眾苦中作樂，在淹水的街道上划起紅色獨木舟。警方則表示「目前正在處理東區淹大水」，並警告水淹隧道與圓環。