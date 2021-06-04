【快訊】包括台灣! 美國總統拜登宣布　向亞洲釋出700萬劑疫苗

資料來源: 白宮官網

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導) 美國白宮在台灣時間3日深夜宣布，將透過聯合國支持的COVAX平台，在6月底釋出1900萬劑疫苗到海外，其中700萬劑將送往南亞與東南亞。

根據中央社專電，對象包括台灣(如上圖所示) 、印度、馬來西亞、越南及太平洋島國。不過目前尚不清楚對個別國家提供的疫苗數量。

此外大約6百萬劑將送往南美及中美國家, 包括巴西, 宏都拉斯等多個國家。另外5百萬劑將送往非洲地區。

為協助國際疫情降溫，白宮將在6月底釋出包括美國國內已核准使用的輝瑞（Pfizer）、莫德納（Moderna）和嬌生（Johnson & Johnson）疫苗，以及尚待核准的阿斯特捷利康（AstraZeneca）共8000萬劑疫苗到海外。3日拜登宣布的是首批將釋出的2500萬劑疫苗。

Biden has committed to providing other nations with all 60 million domestically produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be authorized for use in the U.S. but is widely approved around the world...

The White House says the initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More doses are expected to be made available to share in the months ahead.

