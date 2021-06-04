Alexa
【快訊】包括台灣! 美國總統拜登宣布　向亞洲釋出700萬劑疫苗

白宮將透過COVAX平台，在6月底釋出到海外的1900萬劑疫苗，其中有700萬劑將送往南亞與東南亞。

  115
By 宇妍, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2021/06/04 00:32
圖/美聯社

圖/美聯社

【快訊】包括台灣! 美國總統拜登宣布　向亞洲釋出700萬劑疫苗資料來源: 白宮官網

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導) 美國白宮在台灣時間3日深夜宣布，將透過聯合國支持的COVAX平台，在6月底釋出1900萬劑疫苗到海外，其中700萬劑將送往南亞與東南亞。

根據中央社專電，對象包括台灣(如上圖所示) 、印度、馬來西亞、越南及太平洋島國。不過目前尚不清楚對個別國家提供的疫苗數量。

此外大約6百萬劑將送往南美及中美國家, 包括巴西, 宏都拉斯等多個國家。另外5百萬劑將送往非洲地區。

為協助國際疫情降溫，白宮將在6月底釋出包括美國國內已核准使用的輝瑞（Pfizer）、莫德納（Moderna）和嬌生（Johnson & Johnson）疫苗，以及尚待核准的阿斯特捷利康（AstraZeneca）共8000萬劑疫苗到海外。3日拜登宣布的是首批將釋出的2500萬劑疫苗。

Biden has committed to providing other nations with all 60 million domestically produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has yet to be authorized for use in the U.S. but is widely approved around the world...

The White House says the initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More doses are expected to be made available to share in the months ahead.

(APNEWS.COM)

美聯社報導, 美國總統拜登當地時間周四(6月3日) 在白宮宣布, 會將美國未用到的2500萬劑疫苗當中, 75％透過COVAX平台捐贈給需要的國家, 這也是白宮預定6月底捐贈全球總計8千萬劑疫苗計畫的一部分。

由於美國有超過63%的成人已經施打過至少一劑疫苗, 近期國內需求大幅下降, 拜登總統因此藉此時機宣佈全球期待已久的疫苗分享計畫。

美國國安顧問蘇利文(Jake Sullivan) 表示, 對於疫苗最後分配的國家到底有哪些, 美國保留決定權。

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. “will retain the say in terms of where" the doses distributed through COVAX ultimately go.

蘇利文表示, 美國不會向某些國家一樣, 在捐贈疫苗時附加條件, 此項免費捐贈行動單純是為了改善受贈國與全球公共衛生的情況, 協助解決疫情!

“These are doses that are being given, donated free and clear to these countries, for the sole purpose of improving the public health situation and helping end the pandemic.”

(APNEWS.COM)

