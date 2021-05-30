〈時評〉要「戒慎」卻無需「恐懼」的防疫最前線

疫情指揮中心醫療應變組副組長羅一鈞表示，對於確診患者要如何分流，專家會議討論確診患者送醫標準，初步結論，未來六十歲以下、沒有慢性病者，會先採用居家隔離並監測健康模式；另六十歲以上，或六十歲以下有慢性病者，優先安排到醫療院所或是集中檢疫所作密切醫學觀察。

外界關切確診者出現「沉默缺氧(快樂缺氧)」情況，羅一鈞說，這些是要密切觀察的症狀，像是血氧濃度低於九十五％，還有如一分鐘呼吸超過三十次、出現胸悶、胸痛或呼吸急促等，有這些症狀，在居家隔離或集中檢疫所的民眾要更警覺並回報。

所謂「沈默缺氧」的形成原因，還在探索中，有可能是病毒感染干擾了血紅素的攜帶氧效率（possible direct viral interactions with hemoglobin）以及換氣不良及肺泡失能，但單單血氧下降，並無法解釋為什麼病人沒有辦法自覺缺氧而做出自救反應。美國的研究者已經指出，主要原因要將缺氧者（hypoxia)血中同時產生缺二氧化碳（hypocapnia)列為重要考量。

「We would like to advance that the main reason for the phenomenon of happy hypoxia is the presence of hypocapnia. We have shown several years ago that hypocapnia has such a powerful braking effect on the respiratory center that it can completely abolish any response to repeated exposure to very low SpO2 levels in normal subjects 」

而血中低二氧化碳，也會產生鹹中毒（alkalosis ），而與發燒作用互相影響，產生診斷的干擾。

「沈默缺氧」的病理機轉其實就是這種「血中缺二氧化碳的缺血氧，無呼吸困難症狀」（hypocapnic hypoxia without dyspnea, ）他們提出病理解釋十分值得注意，因為這些正是救命關鍵。原文如下：《that we believe offers the best explanation, as follows: the presence of a right-to-left intrapulmonary shunt (3). Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is known to induce vascular proliferation in the lungs demonstrated both in anatomic and radiologic studies ，We have demonstrated a late right-to-left intrapulmonary shunt by contrast enhanced echocardiography in one patient with COVID-19 without radiologic lung lesions (unpublished observation). This right-to-left shunt will induce hypoxia, leading to a normal increase in ventilation. However, in face of a shunt, hyperventilation will not increase PaO2 。we contend, is the initial insult of SARS-CoV-2 that has prompted us to coin the acronym “AVDS” for acute vascular distress syndrome 。》

台灣網路上討論「沈默缺氧」都沒有將此機轉放在相互交流重點反而出現一些不合醫理的八卦話題。

指揮中心要就此最新醫學報告進行研議救治的SOP,特別是居家隔離者的血氧及血二氧化碳的數據進行分析，現在指揮中心列入每分鐘呼吸數超過30，為風險指標，可能還要再考慮是否下降一點。

確診患者的分流是本次疫情的重要對治，因為8成以上的確診者是輕度症狀者，可以回家隔離。將病房留給重症者。但是輕症者的用藥是關鍵，其中止咳是最重要的照顧，防止發燒，飲食中加入增強免疫力的營養品，充分休息。都應列入監測模式之中。

家中有確診者居家隔離，其他家人也將是高風險者，應該列入考慮優先打疫苗，而期間如何防止被感染，指揮中心應該有更嚴密的準則供家人參考遵從。

本次疫情防治的成敗其實在確診者居家隔離是否成功。重症者住院已經得到控制，反而不擔心擴散，其他被安排到醫院專責病房及集中檢疫所也是相對安全。比較要戒慎(vigilance)但無需恐懼（fear）的是「防疫最前線」居家隔離的措施如何做到既有分寸又合乎人性。