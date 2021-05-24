Alexa
響應金管會鼓勵「無接觸金融服務」 北富銀轉帳手續費優惠再加碼

網行銀跨轉「匯」、M+ Pay跨行收付手續費全免　ATM跨轉手續費減收3元

By 台灣英文新聞
2021/05/24 17:24
照片來源：富邦金控提供

為強化全民防疫能量，台北富邦銀行響應政府「鼓勵無接觸金融服務」政策，除了原本政策優惠外，更額外加碼回饋用戶！在疫情三級警戒期間，以北富銀網路銀行和行動銀行進行跨行轉帳，手續費全免，使用旗下支付工具如Lucky Pay進行跨行轉帳、M+ Pay跨行收付，以及使用北富銀網路銀行進行個人跨行匯款，也都同享免手續費優惠！至於使用實體ATM進行跨行轉帳，目前政策優惠是可減收手續費2元，北富銀則針對行內客戶再額外加碼減收一塊錢，只要使用以北富銀帳戶在全台實體ATM進行跨行轉帳交易，每筆交易總計可享3元的手續費折扣，希望藉此傳達北富銀與民眾「一塊防疫」的心意。

此外，當前台灣疫情嚴峻，學校已全面停課，大眾也盡量降低外出活動頻率以阻斷疫情傳播鏈。為鼓勵民眾以數位服務取代實體交易，北富銀不僅加碼提供轉帳手續費優惠，持續優化旗下官方網站、網路銀行及行動銀行等數位平台的功能與使用體驗，更推出一系列線上申辦優惠，無論是投資理財、金流交易還是貸款融資業務，客戶都可以在線上輕鬆完成，即使疫情升級，也能從容在家處理金融大小事。

活動期間，只要線上申購定期（不）定額基金可享手續費3.5折起優惠；透過網行銀申購海外債，則享手續費5折折扣；購買海外股票或海外ETF可享不限筆數、最低1.35%起的超優手續費；投資門檻僅35美元的「奈米投」則推出信管費2個月2折優惠，想穩健布局全球的投資人可把握機會。此外，民眾若有短期資金需求，北富銀也提供信貸0.06%優惠利率和房屋增貸信管費0元起等優惠，協助民眾以更低成本獲得金流支援，安心解決周轉問題。

北富銀表示，當前正是社會最需要金融支持的時刻，北富銀將持續推出更多創新的數位金融應用並強化線上服務體驗，與大家攜手克服疫情挑戰，讓民眾在「Work from Home」的同時，也能輕鬆「Bank from Home」！

謹慎理財信用無價，信用卡循環年利率1.68~15%。本行未就本專案相關商品之收益或盈虧為任何保證，投資理財有賺有賠，投資前請審慎評估相關風險。