美國總統拜登•在海岸防衛隊學院畢典提及「台灣」: 美台海巡合作•有利應對共同威脅

(台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導) 美國總統拜登19日參與美國海岸警衛隊學院（United States Coast Guard Academy，縮寫為USCGA）畢業典禮，他提到美國對維護自由航行，捍衛民主價值規範的貢獻，重申確保自由開放的印太地區。
他表示, 自由航行是全球經濟發展與安全維護的重要基石 (freedom of mari- — of navigation are a bedrock of a global economic and global security )。海岸防衛隊對於美國本身的經濟、環境、與國土安全維護上, 更扮演了關鍵的角色。
值得注意的是，拜登的演講稿中有一段提到了美台新簽署的海巡合作，稱這項協議「能確保在面對區域共同威脅時，站在更有利的位置出擊，雙方更可協調展開人道與環境保護相關行動。」
Our new agreement for the Coast Guard to partner with Taiwan will help ensure that we’re positioned to better respond to shared threats in the region and to conduct coordinated humanitarian and environmental missions.
(Remarks by President Biden at United States Coast Guard Academy’s 140th Commencement Exercises)
拜登表示，世界正在變化，美國正處於歷史巨變的轉折點，全球挑戰日益加劇，各式各樣的威脅跨越國界，美國要在陸上、海上等各地應對，這就是海岸警衛隊的決勝之處！
And this is particularly important in this moment of accelerating global challenges, hybrid threats that don’t stop at our border.
We have to meet them on the land and the sea, wherever we find them. And that’s where the Coast Guard excels.