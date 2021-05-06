Alexa
  • En
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

G7外長倫敦公報•挺台灣參與WHO與WHA　強調重視台海和平

這項公報同時指控克里姆林宮負面與不負責任的行徑，並呼籲中國尊重人權與基本自由。

By 宇妍, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2021/05/06 10:34
圖為G7外長4日在倫敦開會情形 (路透) 

圖為G7外長4日在倫敦開會情形 (路透) 

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）七大工業國集團（G7）外長倫敦時間5日舉行會議後發布公報表示，支持台灣參與世界衛生組織（WHO）論壇及世界衛生大會（WHA），認為台灣的參與有相當的意義。公報中並強調重視台灣海峽和平及穩定。

G7外長倫敦公報•挺台灣參與WHO與WHA　強調重視台海和平圖/Dominic Raab推特

這項公報共分五大項目，在外交與安全（ Foreign and security policy）議題上：公報不僅指控克里姆林宮負面與不負責任的行徑 (negative pattern of Russia’s irresponsible and destabilising behaviour continues)，並且呼籲中國尊重人權與基本自由（ to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms）。

其中提到G7外長支持台灣有意義參與世界衛生組織（WHO）論壇及世界衛生大會（WHA），並稱包括台灣在內的多個夥伴, 在對抗Covid19疫情方面的經驗, 有值得國際社會借鏡之處。

We support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in World Health Organisation forums and the World Health Assembly.

The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners, including Taiwan’s successful contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

在東海與南海議題(East and South China Seas）方面，則提到台海和平問題。公報指出：「我們重視台灣海峽和平及穩定的重要性，並鼓勵和平解決兩岸問題。」

We underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

G7公報的五大項目分別是(1) 前言; (2) 外交與安全政策; (3)開放社會(Open societies)；（4) 永續復甦 (Sustainable recovery；(5) 結論。

G7外長公報 原文內容超連結: G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting, May 2021: communiqué
G7
公報
台灣
WHO
WHA
世界衛生組織
世界衛生大會

相關新聞

翻轉「戰略模糊」美專家籲若中動武 美國立刻承認台灣
翻轉「戰略模糊」美專家籲若中動武 美國立刻承認台灣
2021/05/05 11:42
台灣總統獲2020馬侃獎 蔡英文：全體台灣人民的榮耀
台灣總統獲2020馬侃獎 蔡英文：全體台灣人民的榮耀
2021/05/04 11:49
澳軍方解析中國政治戰　台灣海峽武力衝突上升「高度可能」
澳軍方解析中國政治戰　台灣海峽武力衝突上升「高度可能」
2021/05/04 11:06
邁向國際市場新選擇 2021 GCSA全球企業永續獎即日起受理報名
邁向國際市場新選擇 2021 GCSA全球企業永續獎即日起受理報名
2021/05/04 09:56
【新冠肺炎】泰國台商確診後火速搭機回台灣　指揮中心調查有無偽造入境證明
【新冠肺炎】泰國台商確診後火速搭機回台灣　指揮中心調查有無偽造入境證明
2021/05/03 20:40

更新時間 : 2021-05-06 11:24 GMT+08:00

最受歡迎

台灣5/4增8例新冠肺炎 包含華航1機師1空服員和在泰國確診的台商
台灣5/4增8例新冠肺炎 包含華航1機師1空服員和在泰國確診的台商
【最新】台北市疫情指揮中心: 目前尚無來源不明個案　將延續台灣秋冬專案並密切觀察•防疫暫不升級
【最新】台北市疫情指揮中心: 目前尚無來源不明個案　將延續台灣秋冬專案並密切觀察•防疫暫不升級
【最新足跡】病毒基因定序: 台灣桃機諾富特防疫旅館員工•與華航機師為同一群聚　印尼機師家庭為獨立個案
【最新足跡】病毒基因定序: 台灣桃機諾富特防疫旅館員工•與華航機師為同一群聚　印尼機師家庭為獨立個案
小心確診者在身邊！「台灣社交距離APP」科技防疫　輕鬆下載開啟手機藍芽偵測
小心確診者在身邊！「台灣社交距離APP」科技防疫　輕鬆下載開啟手機藍芽偵測
【最新足跡】台灣確診者曾至台北松山區印度餐廳、搭乘262公車捷運上下班　 5/12前出現症狀請盡速就醫
【最新足跡】台灣確診者曾至台北松山區印度餐廳、搭乘262公車捷運上下班　 5/12前出現症狀請盡速就醫
【台灣1萬劑AZ自費疫苗】21日開打 台大4月名額已額滿 台北馬偕破千人預約
【台灣1萬劑AZ自費疫苗】21日開打 台大4月名額已額滿 台北馬偕破千人預約
台灣5月1日新增1本土COVID-19確診病例　為案1102華航機師同住家人、男童年紀未滿5歲
台灣5月1日新增1本土COVID-19確診病例　為案1102華航機師同住家人、男童年紀未滿5歲
華航諾富特24人確診 陳時中承認：疫情已在社區感染邊緣 觀察至5月中
華航諾富特24人確診 陳時中承認：疫情已在社區感染邊緣 觀察至5月中
案1145不只去蘆洲 三重足跡也曝光！諾富特外包水電工曾在B1與飯店人員共餐
案1145不只去蘆洲 三重足跡也曝光！諾富特外包水電工曾在B1與飯店人員共餐
亞洲武肺疫情不樂觀 日本20天暴增近10萬例 已累積60萬確診
亞洲武肺疫情不樂觀 日本20天暴增近10萬例 已累積60萬確診