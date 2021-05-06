G7外長倫敦公報•挺台灣參與WHO與WHA　強調重視台海和平

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）七大工業國集團（G7）外長倫敦時間5日舉行會議後發布公報表示，支持台灣參與世界衛生組織（WHO）論壇及世界衛生大會（WHA），認為台灣的參與有相當的意義。公報中並強調重視台灣海峽和平及穩定。

圖/Dominic Raab推特

這項公報共分五大項目，在外交與安全（ Foreign and security policy）議題上：公報不僅指控克里姆林宮負面與不負責任的行徑 (negative pattern of Russia’s irresponsible and destabilising behaviour continues)，並且呼籲中國尊重人權與基本自由（ to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms）。

其中提到G7外長支持台灣有意義參與世界衛生組織（WHO）論壇及世界衛生大會（WHA），並稱包括台灣在內的多個夥伴, 在對抗Covid19疫情方面的經驗, 有值得國際社會借鏡之處。

We support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in World Health Organisation forums and the World Health Assembly. The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners, including Taiwan’s successful contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

在東海與南海議題(East and South China Seas）方面，則提到台海和平問題。公報指出：「我們重視台灣海峽和平及穩定的重要性，並鼓勵和平解決兩岸問題。」

We underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

G7公報的五大項目分別是(1) 前言; (2) 外交與安全政策; (3)開放社會(Open societies)；（4) 永續復甦 (Sustainable recovery；(5) 結論。