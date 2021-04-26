【2021奧斯卡完整得獎名單】《遊牧人生》成第93屆奧斯卡金像獎最大贏家

（台灣英文新聞 / 林于雯 綜合報導） 第93屆奧斯卡金像獎頒獎典禮於台灣時間26日上午盛大登場，中國裔美籍導演趙婷的《遊牧人生》一片在各獎項中展露頭角，最終抱回 「最佳導演獎」、「最佳影片」、「最佳女主角」三項大獎，趙婷也成為奧斯卡史上第一位獲獎的華人女性導演。

趙婷的作品《游牧人生》（Nomadland）在今年度奧斯卡獲得六項提名，分別是「最佳導演獎」、「最佳影片獎」、「最佳改編劇本」、「最佳影片剪輯」、「最佳攝影」、「最佳女主角獎」，趙婷最終抱回前兩項大獎，而該片女主角法蘭西絲麥朵曼（Frances McDormand）則憑《游牧人生》三度獲得奧斯卡影后地位，讓該片成為今年度最大贏家。

備受矚目的中國裔美籍導演趙婷在獲得今年奧斯卡「最佳導演」之前，已拿下本年度金球獎（Golden Globe）的最佳導演獎項，成為歷來第二位贏得這項殊榮的女性導演，以及有色人種女性第一人，也是繼李安之後首位贏得金球獎的亞裔導演。

在最佳男主角的獎項中，83歲男星安東尼霍普金斯（Anthony Hopkins）在《父親》（The Father）中，詮釋失智父親角色，二度獲得奧斯卡最佳男主角，成為奧斯卡獎最高齡影帝。

最佳男女配角的獎項中，由烏干達裔英國男星丹尼爾卡盧亞（Daniel Kaluuya）獲得最佳男配角，根據中央社，他也在今年稍早的金球獎和美國演員工會獎（SAG）同樣獲得最佳男配角殊榮。而人稱「國民奶奶」的南韓國寶級女演員尹汝貞，則憑《夢想之地》（Minari）獲選最佳女配角，成為史上首位贏得奧斯卡獎項的南韓女演員，同時也是1957年來第二位獲此獎的亞裔女星。

今年度奧斯卡最大贏家《游牧人生》（Nomadland）的預告片。

2021奧斯卡最佳男主角安東尼霍普金斯（Anthony Hopkins）(圖/美聯社)

2021奧斯卡最佳女主角法蘭西絲麥朵曼（Frances McDormand）（圖/abc news）

2021奧斯卡最佳男配角丹尼爾卡盧亞（Daniel Kaluuya）(圖/美聯社)

2021奧斯卡最佳女配角尹汝貞(圖/美聯社)

完整得獎名單請見下方內容

●最佳影片獎

得獎者：《游牧人生》（Nomadland）

其他入圍：

《父親》（The Father）

《猶大與黑色彌賽亞》（Judas and the Black Messiah）

《曼克》（Mank）

《夢想之地》（Minari）

《花漾女子》（Promising Young Woman）

《靜寂的鼓手》（Sound of Metal）

《芝加哥七人案：驚世審判》（The Trial of the Chicago 7）

●最佳導演獎

得獎者：趙婷（Chloe Zhao）／《游牧人生》（Nomadland）

其他入圍：

湯瑪斯凡提柏格（Thomas Vinterberg）／《醉好的時光》（Another Round）

大衛芬奇（David Fincher）／《曼克》（Mank）

鄭李爍（Lee Isaac Chung）／《夢想之地》（Minari）

艾美爾拉德芬內爾（Emerald Fennell）／《花漾女子》（Promising Young Woman）

●最佳男主角獎

得獎者：安東尼霍普金斯（Anthony Hopkins）／《父親》（The Father）

其他入圍：

里茲阿邁德（Riz Ahmed）／《靜寂的鼓手》（Sound of Metal）

查維克博斯曼（Chadwick Boseman）／《藍調天后》（Ma Rainey's Black Bottom）

蓋瑞歐德曼（Gary Oldman）／《曼克》（Mank）

史蒂芬元（Steven Yeun，音譯）／《夢想之地》（Minari）

●最佳女主角獎

得獎者：法蘭西絲麥朵曼（Frances McDormand）／《游牧人生》（Nomadland）

其他入圍：

薇拉戴維絲（Viola Davis）／《藍調天后》（Ma Rainey's Black Bottom）

安德拉黛（Andra Day）／《美國與比莉哈樂黛》（The United States vs. Billie Holiday）

凡妮莎寇比（Vanessa Kirby）／《女人碎片》（Pieces of a Woman）

凱莉墨里根（Carey Mulligan）／《花漾女子》（Promising Young Woman）

●最佳男配角獎

得獎者：丹尼爾卡盧亞（Daniel Kaluuya）／《猶大與黑色彌賽亞》（Judas and the Black Messiah）

其他入圍：

薩夏拜倫柯恩（Sacha Baron Cohen）／《芝加哥七人案：驚世審判》（The Trial of the Chicago 7）

小萊斯利奧多姆（Leslie Odom, Jr.）／《邁阿密的一夜》（One Night in Miami）

保羅拉西（Paul Raci）／《靜寂的鼓手》（Sound of Metal）

拉肯思史坦費德（LaKeith Stanfield）／《猶大與黑色彌賽亞》（Judas and the Black Messiah）

●最佳女配角獎

得獎者：尹汝貞（Youn Jung-jung）／《夢想之地》（Minari）

其他入圍：

瑪麗亞巴卡洛娃（Maria Bakalova）／《芭樂特電影續集》（Borat Subsequent Moviefilm）

葛倫克蘿絲（Glenn Close）／《絕望者之歌》（Hillbilly Elegy）

奧莉薇雅柯爾曼（Olivia Colman）／《父親》（The Father）

亞曼達塞佛瑞（Amanda Seyfried）／《曼克》（Mank）

●最佳改編劇本

得獎者：《父親》(The Father)

其他入圍：

《芭樂特電影續集》(Borat)

《游牧人生》（Nomadland）

《邁阿密的一夜》（One Night in Miami）

《白老虎》（The White Tiger）

●最佳原創劇本

得獎者：《花漾女子》(Promising Young Woman)

其他入圍：

《猶大與黑色彌賽亞》（Judas and the Black Messiah）

《夢想之地》（Minari）

《靜寂的鼓手》（Sound of Metal）

《芝加哥七人案：驚世審判》（The Trial of the Chicago 7）

●最佳動畫片獎

得獎者：《靈魂急轉彎」（Soul）

其他入圍：

《1/2的魔法》（Onward）

《飛奔去月球》（Over the Moon，暫譯）

《笑笑羊大電影：外星人來了》（A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon）

《狼行者》（Wolfwalkers，暫譯）

●最佳國際影片獎（舊稱最佳外語片）

得獎者：《醉好的時光》／丹麥

其他入圍：

《少年的你》（Better Days）／香港

《一場大火之後》（Collective，暫譯）／羅馬尼亞

《販皮之人》（The Man Who Sold His Skin，暫譯）／突尼西亞

《艾達去哪兒》（Quo vadis, Aida?）／波士尼亞與赫塞哥維納

●最佳原創歌曲獎

得獎者：Fight for You ／《猶大與黑色彌賽亞》

其他入圍：

Hear My Voice／《芝加哥七人案：驚世審判》（The Trial of the Chicago 7）

Husavik／《歐洲歌唱大賽：火焰傳說》（Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga）

Io Si （Seen）／《來日同行》（The Life Ahead）

Speak Now／《邁阿密的一夜》（One Night in Miami）

●最佳服裝設計

得獎者：《藍調天后》（Ma Rainey's Black Bottom）／Ann Roth

其他入圍：

《艾瑪》（Emma）／Alexandra Byrne

《曼克》（Mank） ／Trish Summerville

《花木蘭》（Mulan）／Bina Daigeler

《皮諾丘的奇幻旅程》（Pinocchio）

●最佳化妝與髮型設計

得獎者：《藍調天后》（Ma Rainey's Black Bottom）／Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

其他入圍：

《艾瑪》（Emma）／Marese Langan

《絕望者之歌》（Hillbilly Elegy）／Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

《曼克》（Mank）／Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

《皮諾丘的奇幻旅程》（Pinocchio）／Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

●最佳實景短片

得獎者：《兩個遙遠的陌生人》（Two Distant Strangers）

其他入圍：

《Feeling Through》

《The Letter Room》

《The Present》

《White Eye》

●最佳紀錄片

得獎者：《我的章魚老師》（My Octopus Teacher）／Netflix

其他入圍：

《Collective》／Magnolia Pictures and Participant

《Crip Camp》／Netflix

《The Mole Agent》／Gravitas Ventures

《Time》／Amazon Studios

●最佳紀錄短片

得獎者：《Colette》／Time Travel Unlimited

其他入圍：

《A Concerto Is a Conversation》／Breakwater Studios

《Do Not Split》／Field of Vision

《Hunger Ward》／MTV Documentary Films

《A Love Song for Latasha》／Netflix)

●最佳原創配樂

得獎者：《靈魂急轉彎》（Soul）／Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

其他入圍：

《誓血五人組》（Da 5 Bloods）／Terence Blanchard

《曼克》（Mank）／Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

《夢想之地》（Minari）／Emile Mosseri

《讀報人》（News of the World）／James Newton Howard

●最佳視覺特效

得獎者：《天能》（Tenet）／Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

其他入圍：

《愛與怪物》（Love and Monsters）

《永夜漂流》（The Midnight Sky）／Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

《花木蘭》（Mulan）／Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

《The One and Only Ivan》／Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

●最佳影片剪輯

得獎者：《靜寂的鼓手》（Sound of Metal）／Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

其他入圍：

《父親》（The Father）／Yorgos Lamprinos

《游牧人生》（Nomadland）／Chloé Zhao

《花漾女子》（Promising Young Woman）／Frédéric Thoraval

《芝加哥七人案：驚世審判》（The Trial of the Chicago 7）／Alan Baumgarten

●最佳攝影

得獎者：《曼克》（Mank）／Erik Messerschmidt

其他入圍：

《猶大與黑彌賽》（ Judas and the Black Messiah）／Sean Bobbitt

《讀報人》（News of the World）Dariusz Wolski

《游牧人生》（Nomadland）／Joshua James Richards

《芝加哥七人案：驚世審判》（The Trial of the Chicago 7）／Phedon Papamichael

●最佳音效剪輯

得獎者：《靜寂的鼓手》（Sound of Metal）

其他入圍：

《怒海戰艦》（Greyhound）

《曼克》（Mank）

《讀報人》（News of the World）

《靈魂急轉彎》（Soul）

●最佳動畫短片

得獎者：無論如何我愛你（If Anything Happens I Love You）／Netflix

其他入圍：

《Burrow》／Disney Plus、Pixar

《Genius Loci》／Kazak Productions

《Opera》／Beasts and Natives Alike

《Yes-People》／CAOZ hf. Hólamói

●最佳藝術指導

得獎者：《曼克》（Mank）／Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

其他入圍：

《父親》（The Father）／Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

《藍調天后》（Ma Rainey's Black Bottom）／Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

《讀報人》（News of the World）／David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

《天能》（Tenet）／Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas