川普打死不退 ?! 美國總統當選人拜登積極進行執政布局　 率先宣布組成武漢肺炎疫情顧問小組13成員

更新時間: 2020-11-10 11:02

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）儘管川普總統至今仍拒絕承認在2020大選中敗給民主黨籍對手拜登（Joe Biden），但美國總統當選人拜登已經積極展開執政布局。

當地時間9日，拜登宣布未來新政府2019冠狀病毒疾病（Covid-19，武漢肺炎）疫情顧問小組的領導人名單，有3名科學家入列。他並表示上任後將立即優先應對疫情。

綜合CNN與中央社報導，拜登（Joe Biden）的過渡政府團隊發布聲明表示，疫情顧問小組將由3人共同擔任主席，分別是流行病學家暨前美國食品暨藥物管理局（FDA）局長凱斯勒（David Kessler）、前美國公共衛生局局長莫西（Vivek Murthy），以及耶魯大學公共衛生學教授努涅斯-史密斯（Marcella Nunez-Smith）。

聲明還說，顧問小組將有10名成員，包含免疫學家、流行病學家、生物防禦專家到高層公共衛生官員。CNN列出的10人名單如下:

★In-Q-Tel 創投公司副總裁 Luciana Borio--A senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and the vice president of In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm.)

★腫瘤科醫師及生物倫理學家 Dr. Zeke Emanuel-- an oncologist and bioethicist, was a health adviser for Obama from 2009 to 2011 when he helped craft the Affordable Care Act. He advised Biden during his campaign.

★免疫學與病毒學專家 Rick Bright--former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

★外科醫生兼哈佛大學教授 Atul Gawande-- a surgeon and Harvard professor best known for his books and writings on the medical field.

★紐約大學醫學院臨床助理教授 Celine Gounder--a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

★小兒科醫生兼美國最大健康慈善機構RWJF副總裁 Julie Morita--a pediatrician, is the executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), the US's largest philanthropy dedicated solely to health

★明尼蘇達大學傳染病研究暨政策中心主任 Michael Osterholm--Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

★世界保健會議主席 Loyce Pace--the executive director and president of Global Health Council since December 2016.

★舊金山加州大學醫學院急診醫學教授 Robert Rodriguez--a professor of emergency medicine at UCSF School of Medicine and works in the emergency department and ICU of two trauma centers

★曾在柯林頓與歐巴馬總統任內任職的傳染病專家 Eric Goosby--an infectious disease expert who held prominent health positions in the Clinton and Obama administrations.

武漢肺炎已在美國奪走23萬7000多條人命，死亡人數居全球之冠。根據約翰霍普金斯大學（Johns Hopkins University）追蹤的數據，美國已連續7天單日新增確診在10萬例以上，顯示疫情無緩和跡象，累計確診朝1000萬例逼近。

拜登在聲明中表示，Covid-19疫情依舊是「我們執政團隊將面臨的最重要戰役之一」，而他將向科學家和專家請益。

拜登的疫情顧問小組將協助他規劃應對全美疫情再度升溫的方法，並確保若出現一支安全的疫苗將有效率發放，同時保護染疫高危險族群。

拜登曾承諾，他的團隊將規劃一份抗疫藍圖，並在他上任第一天就開始實施。

拜登和副手賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）已預告，他們9日將一同在德拉瓦州的威明頓（Wilmington）聽取顧問小組發表疫情簡報，隨後拜登將就疫情和經濟復甦發表談話。